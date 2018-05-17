This Morning Live returns with increased content and 'exclusive' experiences

Partnered by Littlewoods.com and created together with agency Media10, the ITV event, which kicked off today, 17 May, features three stages: a main one, a LoSalt Food & Drink Stage and a Beauty & Wellbeing Stage.

Speaking to Campaign, Sue Walton, commercial executive, ITV Studios Daytime said live events present "exciting opportunities" for ITV, with This Morning Live offering viewers the chance to "touch and feel the show" and engage with like-minded brands. This year's show differs from last year's offering – with just three stages instead of five, but with the aim of offering visitors increased content and the chance to interact further with the experiences on offer.

"There was almost an embarrassment of riches with last year's show - with five stages, we felt some visitors may have missed out on the content," Walton said. "They would sit down at one stage and stay there and perhaps not get to visit other parts of the show. We are encouraging them to move more this year and experience as much as they can."

Brands activating at the show include Google with its Mini Donut van, giving visitors the chance to win a Google Home Mini or to take home some donuts, while the Kiehl's on Wheels experience is offering visitors complementary skin consultations, facial treatments and a men's grooming station. The Beauty & Wellbring studio, meanwhile, features workshops and masterclasses.

Changes to this year's format include the introduction of "silver" and "gold" ticket options; the former offers access to the stages, while the gold option includes fast-track entry, access to stages, a VIP area where guests can enjoy a glass of bubbly, a goody bag, beauty makeovers and guaranteed meet and greet sessions.

This Morning Live takes place at NEC Birmingham from 17 to 20 May.