Morrisons ad introduces alternative festive hero 'Farmer Christmas'

Campaign created by Publicis.Poke.

Morrisons has introduced a Farmer Christmas character in its festive ad, which celebrates the workers who make Christmas happen.

Created by Publicis.Poke, the ad opens with two young friends, one of whom asks: “Have you heard of Farmer Christmas?” The friends follow the alternative festive hero as he rides his “sleigh” (a combine harvester) through the fields and pats his “reindeers” (Morrisons’ lorries). 

Directed by Somesuch’s Nick Gordon, the ad shows Farmer Christmas’ “helpers” – the Morrisons' bakers, fishmongers, butchers and workers – who help make Christmas happen. 

The ad concludes with the two friends arriving at Christmas dinner, where all the hard work from the past year is spread across the table in the form of turkey, Brussels sprouts and roast potatoes. The pair then share their newfound secret with family members.

The ad is part of Morrisons' ongoing support for British farmers, which has included the reduction of seasonal pork prices and the supermarket’s commitment to selling British meat only.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “[Our ad] aims to celebrate and showcase all the hard work, skill and dedication that goes on behind the scenes to grow and make the food for Christmas throughout the year. From all the British farmers and growers we work with directly, to our 105,000 colleagues who are delivering, stocking, making and preparing fresh festive food, to bring our customers a Christmas feast for their table.”

Wth media buying by Wavemaker, the ad will premiere on TV today (15 November) during ITV’s This Morning followed by spots during The Great British Bake Off and Coronation Street on Tuesday night. 

The wider campaign will run across social media, radio and digital, while in-store activations will feature Morrisons employees.

Dave Monk, executive creative director at Publicis.Poke, said: “Christmas is magical, but it doesn’t just happen by magic, and in a year where the whole nation fell in love with the huge efforts British farmers make every day bringing food to our tables, it seemed the perfect moment to celebrate our heroes of field and farm."

