Morrisons celebrates a care-free Christmas amid Covid-19 concerns

Campaign created by Publicis.Poke.

Morrisons has launched a Christmas campaign that celebrates the notion of family coming together, in spite of uncertainty surrounding how the festive season will look this year.

Created by Publicis.Poke and set to Levitating by Dua Lipa, “Making Christmas” begins as a Morrisons delivery driver plays music instead of listening to the news, while a Santa Claus bobble head (wearing a face mask) sits on the dashboard.

The music plays as families gather together for the festive season, enjoying roast dinners, karaoke and Christmas jumpers.

Morrisons' ad also makes reference to the supermarket’s food bank, and is set to go live on TV tonight (9 October).

The supermarket will also be promoting its 10% discount for NHS staff and teachers, as well as special pre-packed bags of products for food banks, which will be available to buy in-store.

Last year, Morrisons released an ad promoting its Christmas product range, as well as a video highlighting the supermarket’s efforts to donate unsold food to people in need during the festive season.

In 2018, the retailer's festive spot “Christmas, Morrisons makes it” – which featured a boy and his mum discussing their Christmas wishes – was hailed by Morrisons chief executive David Potts for resonating with customers, after the supermarket reported a slight increase in sales over the Christmas period.

