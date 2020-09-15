Gurjit Degun
Morrisons goes shopping at Sainsbury's for top marketer role in Rachel Eyre

She takes over from Andy Atkinson and joins in 2021.

Eyre: spent five years at Sainsbury's
Rachel Eyre, group head of brand communications and creative at Sainsburys, is joining Morrisons as its chief customer and marketing officer.

She will take over from Andy Atkinson, who became group commercial director earlier this year, and report to chief executive David Potts when she joins in 2021.

Eyre will also join the Morrisons executive committee to support the wider leadership team in responding to the supermarket's customers.

Her remit will include customer insight, advertising, in-store and targeted marketing, as well as overseeing the customer services, local solutions and PR teams.

Eyre has worked at Sainsbury's for five years, having joined as head of marketing design and delivery. She took on her current role in September last year to lead a team of 175 people and had a marketing budget of £200m across the Sainsbury's, Argos, Tu and Habitat brands.

Before her time at Sainsbury's, Eyre spent five years at Barclays in various marketing roles.

Potts said: "Rachel's appointment is important for Morrisons as we continue to listen carefully to our customers and further improve the shopping trip. Rachel has an outstanding record and I am really pleased to be welcoming her into the business.

"Her appointment represents another step in our plan to develop the next generation of retail talent at Morrisons."

