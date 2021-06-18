Morrisons launches new brand positioning with TV campaign

Morrisons is launching its first TV campaign in support of its new “Make good things happen” brand positioning.

Created by Publicis.Poke, the spot will debut just before kick-off in tonight’s England vs Scotland Euro 2020 tie. It offers the viewer a glimpse of how they can make “proper good food” through the eyes of a child. When the parents are locked in freeze frame, a young boy and his sister drive the dinner table down the road and over the sea to visit food producers.

The action shows the pair visiting a vegetable farmer to highlight how the supermarket buys from British producers, even its “wonky wonders” which help cut down on waste. The siblings drop in on a fishing boat to highlight Morrisons' claim to get catches delivered to its fish counters at speed, so the produce is always fresh.

The action moves in-store as the brother and sister load up a trolley and visit the butcher counter where trained colleagues can give “mad good” recipe recommendations. Back home, the family resumes with the young boy reminding viewers that they can “Make good things happen” by caring as much about food as the people who produce it.

Morrisons said the ad was intended to highlight how consumers can benefit from its knowledgeable staff and close relationship with food producers. The idea of being more thoughtful about buying and enjoying food has come from customer feedback over the past year. It showed that although it was a difficult time, people were able to give more thought to what they were going to have for dinner, prompting many to learn how to bake and decorate cakes.

The campaign will also run across social, print, radio and in-store until the end of July.

Alex Rogerson, marketing communications director at Morrisons, said: “During the pandemic, food has become even more important – it has become a way to make good things happen in the hardest of times. Our new brand platform aims to help support the nation’s journey to improve the way it produces, purchases, cooks and eats food to help ‘make good things happen’ for the next generation.”

Dave Monk, executive creative director at Publicis.Poke, added: “Eleven million people cross a Morrisons threshold each week. If we can encourage all of them to make one good thing happen each to another, that’s a lot of small but impactful good deeds throughout the year. And if we can help elevate people out of their food rut by inspiring them across their commerce journey with a little magic from kids’ imagination, all the better for it.”