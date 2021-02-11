Brittaney Kiefer
My mortgage broker wrote a porno: Habito creates erotic novel with Rocky Flintstone

Campaign by Uncommon aims to reignite the spark between home-buying couples.

Habito's story gives new meaning to the phrase 'property porn'
Online mortgage company Habito has teamed up with Rocky Flintstone from the hit podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno to release an erotic novel for Valentine’s Day.  

The campaign, by Uncommon Creative Studio, aims to reignite intimacy among couples who are stressed out during the home-buying process. 

Habito commissioned the novel, entitled The Road to Completion, from Rocky Flintstone, which is the pen name of a man who writes amateur erotic fiction and is the subject of British podcast series My Dad Wrote a Porno.

Habito’s story follows first-time buyers Sylvia and Tom as they search for a home and a mortgage deal. But the lovers explore more than the housing market in a sexy romp that gives a new meaning to the phrase “property porn”. 

The book was illustrated by Munich-based illustrator Sebastian Schwamm, who created suggestive imagery such as phallic cacti, protruding nipple-shaped flowers and seductive keyhole openings.

Print ads promoting the project will run across publications including Grazia, The Guardian and Evening Standard Magazine. All profits from Amazon Kindle sales of the book will go to HIV and sexual health charity Terrence Higgins Trust.

Habito’s research found that one in 10 couples was not intimate with each other throughout the mortgage application process, and more than half of homeowners (51%) felt their relationship was negatively affected by the stress of getting a mortgage.

The work was created by Nina Beyers and Tom Espezel, while Goodstuff is the media agency. 

This is not the first time that Habito has ventured into the erotic. In 2019, it ran a campaign inspired by the Kama Sutra, which translated financial jargon through sexual illustrations. 

Daniel Hegarty, chief executive and founder of Habito, said: “We know that the process of finding a dream home can cause sleepless nights and increased stress, all of which puts a big strain on relationships. Habito exists to set homebuyers free from the hell of mortgages; we help our customers avoid any potential disappointment around their mortgage application. 

“Having satisfied the mortgage advice needs of over 500,000 people in the UK, we hope our Road to Completion brings some light-hearted reading to any prospective homebuyer’s ebookshelf this Valentine’s Day.”

