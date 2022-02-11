Motel to serve up Fever-Tree ads after creative account win

Drink mixer brand Fever-Tree has appointed Motel as its creative agency following a competitive pitch managed by intermediary Creativebrief.

Motel replaces the incumbent Lucky Generals following a split due to "creative differences" in September 2021. Isobel was among the agencies competing for the account.

The appointment does not affect Fever-Tree's media and social accounts: the former continues to be handled by Goodstuff and the latter by Born Social.

The process was overseen by Fever-Tree's chief marketing officer, Jeremy Kanter, who appeared in Campaign's Power 100 2021.

Rob Smith, founder and chief executive at Motel, said: “At this early stage we're delighted to get this chance to work with a world-class brand and a world-class marketing team.

“There will be a resulting upgrade in the Motel mini-bars as well, so everyone’s a winner.”

Saskia Meyer, UK marketing director of Fever-Tree, added: “Since meeting a couple of months ago, we’ve been really impressed with Motel’s creativity, passion, and understanding of the Fever-Tree brand.

“We’re delighted to be working with Rob, Lee, and their team and look forward to them becoming a key creative partner.”