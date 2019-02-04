Mother appoints creative leaders to assist international expansion

Mother has promoted Susan Hosking and Peter Robertson to executive creative directors, international.

The duo will work with partners Robert Saville and Michael Wall on international expansion, talent development and growing the Mother brand globally. Their remit will span the agency's offices in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Mother’s creative leadership team, partners Ana and Hermeti Balarin, remain in place.

Hosking and Robertson joined Mother more than a decade ago and have since taken increasing responsibility for global work. They have been behind campaigns including Boots’ famous "Here come the girls", No7’s films championing strong female role models such as an Olympic fencer and a Hollywood stuntwoman, as well as the global relaunch of Diageo brand Baileys.

Saville said: "Peter and Susan are the perfect team to help us take on the world. They’re smart, passionate, committed and the embodiment of what makes Mother Mother."

Wall added: "Enlisting Peter and Susan to work with us as we continue to develop our international profile and capability is both a pleasure and of great benefit for all of us."