Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mother appoints creative leaders to assist international expansion

Susan Hosking and Peter Robertson have been at Mother for more than a decade.

Mother: Saville, Wall, Robertson and Hosking
Mother: Saville, Wall, Robertson and Hosking

Mother has promoted Susan Hosking and Peter Robertson to executive creative directors, international. 

The duo will work with partners Robert Saville and Michael Wall on international expansion, talent development and growing the Mother brand globally. Their remit will span the agency's offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. 

Mother’s creative leadership team, partners Ana and Hermeti Balarin, remain in place. 

Hosking and Robertson joined Mother more than a decade ago and have since taken increasing responsibility for global work. They have been behind campaigns including Boots’ famous "Here come the girls", No7’s films championing strong female role models such as an Olympic fencer and a Hollywood stuntwoman, as well as the global relaunch of Diageo brand Baileys. 

Saville said: "Peter and Susan are the perfect team to help us take on the world. They’re smart, passionate, committed and the embodiment of what makes Mother Mother."

Wall added: "Enlisting Peter and Susan to work with us as we continue to develop our international profile and capability is both a pleasure and of great benefit for all of us."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

The big problem: bad data is fuelling mistrust

Promoted

February 01, 2019
AGENCY
How to create a great work environment for freelancers

How to create a great work environment for freelancers

Promoted

January 31, 2019
BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

January 30, 2019
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

January 29, 2019