Brittaney Kiefer
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mother art exhibit will show agency's most controversial projects over 21 years

Mother is opening its doors to the public for an exhibition of its non-commercial work as it marks its 21st anniversary.

Mother art exhibit will show agency's most controversial projects over 21 years

The Not For Sale exhibition is the first time the collection of work will be shown together. It will be open on 26 January from 10am to 6pm at Old Central St Martins in London.

Many of the pieces on display from the past 21 years, which do not include the agency's advertising and commercial work for clients, stirred controversy at the time or offered commentary on cultural and political events. 

For example, after Russian president Vladimir Putin introduced a law in 2013 banning "homosexual propaganda", Mother created Russian nesting dolls of British LGBT heroes such as Sir Elton John and the late George Michael. The agency auctioned the dolls and donated proceeds to the fight against homophobia in Russia. 

Mother’s #FreetheFeed project, where it inflated a giant breast atop a Shoreditch roof to start a conversation about breast-feeding shame, will also be among the works on display.  

Tickets to Not For Sale are free and available online

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track