Mother delivers unexpected message for Richard Curtis campaign group

Make My Money Matter raises awareness of how UK pensions contribute to logging.

Make My Money Matter: £2 in every £10 of an average UK pension contributes to deforestation

Richard Curtis’ Make My Money Matter has released a comedic ad to expose the surprising link between UK pensions and deforestation. 

Created by Mother, the campaign raises awareness that £2 in every £10 of an average UK pension contributes to deforestation.

In total, £300bn from pensions is invested in companies identified as high risk for deforestation. However, 77% of UK savers have said they would be unhappy to discover their pension was funding this environmental destruction.

A 90-second fly-on-the-wall film, directed by The Glue Society, follows the delivery of a Deforester5000 and a dozen chainsaws to the doorstep of an unsuspecting couple.

The couple are baffled by the unexpected delivery and claim that they never made the order, while the delivery driver explains it’s from their pension provider.

In addition to creating the witty campaign, Mother has since committed to the sustainable pension pledge by signing up to Make My Money Matter’s Green Pensions Charter and switching its pension investments to sustainable funds.

“There’s an old saying: 'If a tree falls in a forest, and no-one hears, does it actually make a sound?' Suddenly this old saying has become one of the world’s most important questions,” Curtis, co-founder of Make My Money Matter, explained.

“Because while we may not see the forests falling or hear the trees crashing, we are all connected to deforestation. We’re connected as consumers, as citizens, and as this film powerfully highlights, as pension holders too.

“Because it’s our money – managed through our pensions – that’s being invested in companies driving deforestation, damaging the environment, and threatening lives and livelihoods across the planet,” he said.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way. If pension funds commit to cutting deforestation from our portfolios – and our money is cleverly and massively applied to support the industries and businesses that are restoring, not jeopardising, our natural environment – both profits and the planet can come out on top. 

“That’s why now is the moment to make our money matter and to cut deforestation from our pensions for good. Now is the moment to hear the tree falling in the woods and take heroic action to protect our planet.” 

Mother’s campaign follows “No nasty surprises”, created by Lucky Generals in 2020, which starred Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs as a smug chief executive of a fake deforestation business.

