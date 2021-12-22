Mother Family global creative director departs

Mother Family’s creative team is set to lose one of its longest-serving team members as the company announces Gabriela Scardaccione is departing after 21 years.

Scardaccione is a global creative director of Mother Family, which includes Mother London, its spin-off agency Other – now rebanded as theOr – design agency Mother Design and independent sister agency The Secret Little Agency, in Singapore.

She was also the founding partner of Mother Family's Latin American arm, Madre, which operated from 2005 to 2017 out of Buenos Aires and later London.

She joined Mother in 2000 when it comprised only 20 people and has since gone on to work on campaigns including the Argentinian Mama Luchetti campaign.

Founder Robert Saville said: “Gaby is like family. We’ve laughed, cried, argued and then made up. Often all at once. Her passion for ideas and people is second to none. And we’ll be rooting for her in her next chapter.”

Scardaccione added: “I will be forever grateful to Robert for allowing me to be part of Mother when I arrived from Argentina with little English and a big dream. He saw potential, which was hard to see at the time.

“This place has been fundamental because it not only empowered me to be the best version of my professional self but also made me into a better human being.”