Mother hires Droga5 NY's Felix Richter as London CCO

Co-chief creative officer at Droga5 New York will move to London in the spring.

Felix Richter (left) joins Mother London partners Chris Gallery and Katie Mackay-Sinclair
Mother has poached Felix Richter, co-chief creative officer at Droga5 New York, as the first chief creative officer of its London agency.

Richter will work alongside Chris Gallery and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partners at Mother London, to run the independent creative agency's founding office. Like Gallery and Mackay-Sinclair, Richter will report to  Robert Saville, founder of Mother, and Michael Wall, global chief executive of Mother.

His appointment follows the departure of Mother London partners and executive creative directors Ana and Hermeti Balarin, who moved to Wieden & Kennedy Portland as its ECDs in 2021.

When he starts later this year, Richter, who is originally from Germany but has worked in the US since 2009, will have the additional role of global creative partner at Mother. Each of the creative leaders at the agency's offices now has this global role.

Mackay-Sinclair and Gallery, who joined Mother in 2008 and 2009 respectively and have been partners since 2017, said: “This wasn’t just about finding the best creative leader in the world; it was also about finding our partner.

"Felix brings a passion for our work, our culture and our values but, vitally, also the ambition and outside experience to challenge us about what Mother can be. The place we love just got a whole lot more exciting.”

After joining Droga5 New York in 2011, Richter quickly scaled the ranks, becoming creative director in 2014, executive creative director in 2017 and co-chief creative officer in 2019.

His work highlights include Cannes Lions-winning campaigns for Under Armour including “I will what I want”, starring Gisele Bündchen, which won a Cyber Grand Prix, and “Rule yourself – Michael Phelps”, which won a Film Craft Grand Prix.

Saville said: “In addition to being an exceptional creative leader, Felix is a truly special human being. He will challenge us to reach even higher creative standards but I also know he will bring his humility and integrity to bear on everything we do.”

Richter trained at Miami Ad School in Germany before moving to the US and working at Y&R New York for two years from 2009.

Gabriela Scardaccione, global creative director of Mother Family and co-founder of the agency's former South American operation Madre, left the independent agency after 21 years in late 2021.

Felix Richter picture credit: Rich Gilligan

