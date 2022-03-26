Mother jumps six places to join top 10 ad agencies

Mother reported the biggest proportional rise in billings of the ad shops in the top 10 in 2021, according to Nielsen Ad Intel billings, as reported exclusively by Campaign.

The independent agency, which works with brands including Ikea and KFC, climbed six places to ninth in the table.

In a demonstration of the health of the industry last year, eight of the top 10 advertising shops increased their billings, including the Publicis Groupe trio Saatchi & Saatchi London, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Leo Burnett London.

The highest proportional billings rise of the 100 agencies in the table was delivered by Motel, the start-up formed by former McCann executives Rob Smith and Lee Tan.

