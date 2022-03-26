Staff
Added 56 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Mother jumps six places to join top 10 ad agencies

Saatchi & Saatchi London, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Leo Burnett London reported billings rises.

Ikea: homewares retailer is one of Mother's clients
Ikea: homewares retailer is one of Mother's clients

Mother reported the biggest proportional rise in billings of the ad shops in the top 10 in 2021, according to Nielsen Ad Intel billings, as reported exclusively by Campaign.

The independent agency, which works with brands including Ikea and KFC, climbed six places to ninth in the table.

In a demonstration of the health of the industry last year, eight of the top 10 advertising shops increased their billings, including the Publicis Groupe trio Saatchi & Saatchi London, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and Leo Burnett London.

The highest proportional billings rise of the 100 agencies in the table was delivered by Motel, the start-up formed by former McCann executives Rob Smith and Lee Tan.

The full table is available exclusively to Campaign subscribers.

Campaign School Reports 2022 hub

More School Reports content:

School Reports 2022: Top 50 media agencies

School Reports 2022: Top 50 creative agencies

School Reports 2022: Top holding companies

School Reports 2022: Top 30 regional agencies

School Reports 2022: Agencies on the up amid pandemic recovery

After the chaos, now is the time for agencies to pull their socks up

School Reports 2022: Diversity still needs to come from the top down

How to subscribe: https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/membership

Visit the School Reports hub here.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

Promoted

March 24, 2022
Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022