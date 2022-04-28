Gurjit Degun
Mother London promotes Katie Elliott to managing director

She has worked in new business at the shop since 2016.

Katie Elliott: was named in Campaign's Faces to Watch in 2017
Katie Elliott, head of new business at Mother London, has been named the agency's managing director.

In recent times, the agency has not had a managing director. Elliott's remit will include "ensuring that Mother remains a great place to work and a great partner for clients", Mother said.

Elliott has worked at Mother since 2016 when she joined as new business manager from MullenLowe. She was named in Campaign's annual Faces to Watch in 2017. Before working at MullenLowe, Elliott was at Ingenuity.

Marina Banks, business lead at Mother, takes over as head of new business.

Chris Gallery, partner at Mother, said: "Every aspect of our business deserves the care and attention that Katie Elliott has brought to new business over the last six years. With her leading the charge alongside our heads of discipline we can't wait to see what comes next for Mother London."

