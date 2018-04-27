Mother made a spoof song for Woman's Hour that fights back against online trolls

The agency created a spoof charity song called Save Our Trolls, which aims to raise awareness of trolling damage and have online abuse considered as a public health issue. The track was broadcast for the first time today (30 April) during Woman’s Hour.

It features vocals by celebrities including singer Charlotte Church, comedian Miranda Hart and Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films.

Save Our Trolls was made in response to the stories of four women who are featured in BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour series "#TakeBackConTROLL". Each of the women – Charley, Jackie, Charlotte and Kelly – have experienced some form of online abuse and told their stories to programme host Emma Barnett.

Woman’s Hour brought in Mother to develop a creative solution to the women’s trolling problem. The song takes a satirical and joyous approach to counteract their negative online experiences.

The campaign wants to help change behaviours online and open a dialogue with trolls, public health authorities, internet regulators, politicians and internet platforms.

"This is something that I feel is such a hush hush topic. There are so many men and women that have suffered in silence due to online trolls, through either embarrassment or shame," Charley, one of the women involved in the campaign, said. "Since being part of this project it has really given me the confidence to stand up and voice my opinion on something so personal. I hope this helps other men and women, as it has helped me, close a door that I thought would always be open."

This is the latest campaign to highlight the dangers of online trolling. Earlier this month Adam & Eve/DDB was behind a disturbing push for The Cybersmile Foundation, which showed an influencer morphing into an inhuman amalgamation of Insta-haters' comments.