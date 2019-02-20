Mother takes on China with Shanghai office

Mother has opened its doors in Shanghai after forming a joint venture in Asia with The Secret Little Agency.

Mother Shanghai has 15 employees and clients including Nokia and Bacardi. It plans to serve both local and international brands in China. The agency said it would unveil its leadership team in the coming weeks.

Mother struck a deal with The Secret Little Agency in late 2017 to grow its presence in Asia. The agencies’ partnership extends to the Singapore market, where TSLA retains its name.

The new office is located in the Former French Concession on Fumin Road, a trendy neighbourhood of Shanghai.

Michael Wall, the global chief executive of Mother Holdings, said: "We believe the time is now right for Mother to take its first step into China. We’ve met a generation of smart, creatively minded people who work and want to work in the way we do, and who share our beliefs around independence, family and the transformational power of creativity."

Earlier this month, Mother promoted Susan Hosking and Peter Robertson to executive creative directors, international. The duo will work with partners Wall and Robert Saville on international expansion and growing the Mother brand globally.