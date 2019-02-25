Brittaney Kiefer
Mothercare ads show unfiltered images of post-birth bodies

Work was runner-up in TfL and City Hall's Women We See advertising contest.

Parenting retailer Mothercare is championing post-birth bodies in an ad campaign that breaks stereotypes about new mums. 

"Body proud mums", created by Mcgarrybowen, is the runner-up in Transport for London and City Hall’s Women We See competition, which encouraged advertisers to move away from gender stereotypes and create more positive and inclusive work. 

The ads, which will run across TfL’s network and social media, feature 10 portraits of real mums and their post-birth bodies. They aim to help mothers feel more positively about their bodies by combating unrealistic ideals and societal pressure to "lose the baby weight". 

Photographer Sophie Mayanne shot the images after pledging in 2017 to not digitally manipulate skin in her work. "The images depict the raw and incredibly emotional experience of childbirth," she said. "The aim is for mums of all shapes and sizes to be able to identify with these photos in one way or another, and to feel more confident with their imperfections." 

The work was created by Anders Wendel, Elliott Tiney, Laura McGovern and Sarah Watson.

Liz Day, parenting consultant at Mothercare, said: "We hope that these honest photos showcase the diverse reality of the post-birth body and offer reassurance for mums that every body is beautiful and unique. From surgical scars to stretch marks, we want to celebrate and support – through our work with charities NCT and PANDAS – the true journey of motherhood, and that includes the physical changes to the body."

Women We See crowned Holland & Barrett as the winner for its campaign breaking the silence surrounding the menopause. The contest received entries from more than 90 brands and ad agencies.

