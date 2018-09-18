Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mothercare appoints Mcgarrybowen as creative agency

Retailer previously worked with St Luke's.

Mothercare: 'Welcome to the club' campaign launched in November 2017
Mothercare: 'Welcome to the club' campaign launched in November 2017

Mcgarrybowen has won Mothercare's creative and strategic business after a competitive pitch.

The Dentsu Aegis Network shop is tasked with revitalising the Mothercare brand to reinforce its relevance and role as the specialist retailer for new parents.

Mothercare previously worked with St Luke's on a project basis. It hired the agency in 2015 for brand repositioning consultancy, as well as an above-the-line campaign called "Welcome to the club" that launched in November last year in an attempt to introduce Mothercare to a new generation of mothers. 

Mcgarrybowen will report to head of marketing Jayne O’Keeffe and chief executive Mark Newton-Jones, who called the agency "the ideal partners to introduce Mothercare to the next generation of parents".

Mothercare has been struggling in the UK; it is in the process of closing about 50 of its 137 stores by June 2019 to put itself on a sounder financial footing.

It has not previously been reported that O’Keeffe, a former Unilever and Diageo marketer who has run her own consultancy, is working for Mothercare.

"Mothercare is a rite of passage into parenthood," Jason Gonsalves, chief executive of Mcgarrybowen, said.

In May, Mothercare's then chief executive David Wood, a former European marketing director at Kraft and chief marketing officer at Tesco UK, told investors that Mothercare needed "a greater focus on value for money and to communicate this effectively to our parenting communities".

Wood had taken over the top job after Newton-Jones was sacked by chairman Alan Parker, but soon after Newton-Jones returned as chief executive when Parker was replaced by a new chairman. Wood moved to the role of group managing director.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

September 18, 2018

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

September 17, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

AGENCY
Audi scores an Easy win in TV creativity award

Promoted

September 14, 2018

Audi scores an Easy win in TV creativity award

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal