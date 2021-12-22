Mother's global creative director departs

Mother’s creative leadership team is set to lose one of its key figures as the agency announces Gabriela Scardaccione is departing after 21 years at the company.

Scardaccione is global creative director of Mother Family, which includes its spin-off agency Other – now rebanded as theOr – design agency Mother Design and independent sister agency The Secret Little Agency, in Singapore.

She was also the founding partner of Mother’s Latin American arm, Madre, which operated from 2005 to 2017 out of Buenos Aires and later London.

She joined Mother in 2000 when the agency comprised only 20 people and has since gone on to work on campaigns including the Argentinian Mama Luchetti campaign.

Mother founder Robert Saville said: “Gaby is like family. We’ve laughed, cried, argued and then made up. Often all at once. Her passion for ideas and people is second to none. And we’ll be rooting for her in her next chapter.”

Scardaccione added: “I will be forever grateful to Robert for allowing me to be part of Mother when I arrived from Argentina with little English and a big dream. He saw potential, which was hard to see at the time.

“This place has been fundamental because it not only empowered me to be the best version of my professional self but also made me into a better human being.”