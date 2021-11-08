Mother’s Other rebranded as theOr after legal dispute

Mother offshoot agency Other London has rebranded as theOr after facing legal action earlier this year.

Other London launched in October 2020, with creative leader Kyle Harman-Turner, business leader Paulo Salomao, strategy leader Sarah Oberman, and production leader Metz Bryan-Fasano.

However, London-based independent agency Other Creative has been in operation since 1996, although it did not register its name as a trademark. It lodged a claim in March against Other London’s parent company Mother Family Ltd.

The court filing, led by Other Creative chief executive Jon Dobinson, claimed: "By reason of Mother's acts of passing off, Other has suffered loss and damage."

TheOr's Salomao said: “We’re an integral part of the Mother Family, theOr will continue to do what we’ve done over the last year: help our clients connect with their audiences by questioning and challenging all the information we have in front of us.”

Since its inception, theOr has worked with brands including Waze and Bloom & Wild.

Meanwhile, Other Creative has worked with activism website 38 degrees, charity Freedom from Torture and Octopus Energy.

Campaign has contacted Dobinson for comment.