The "Courtside studios" had a live stage fronted with Hart serving as the "master of courtside" and SafeWord host Terrence J and comedian King Bach.

There were also appearances and interviews with a number of athletes including Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal.

DJ Steph Floss and Mick provided the music, and fans were able to win clothing by StockX or join in with games.

The activation is part of a one-year partnership between Hart and MTN Dew Kickstart, the caffeinated drink.