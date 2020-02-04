Movember searches for global media agency

Movember, the men’s health charity, is on the hunt for an agency to work on its global media account.

The organisation, which encourages people to grow a moustache every November as a fundraiser, works with Bountiful Cow in the UK. The agency is not defending the business.

Movember said the review is part of its plans to "diversify" its revenue streams.

Matta works on Movember’s above-the-line account and in November 2019 released a film around the power of conversation.

Movember has been running since 2003, when Travis Garone and Luke Slattery wondered if they could bring the moustache back. They found 30 men to take part in the challenge, which has now grown to five million participants each year.

Those who take part can either grow a moustache, move by walking or running 60 kilometres or host a "Mo-ment" by gathering friends throughout November.

Juliette Smith, chief marketing officer at Movember, said: "As we are looking to diversify our revenue streams and deliver groundbreaking men’s health programmes throughout the year, now is the right time to review our agency support. No decisions have yet been made.

"Bountiful Cow has been a major part of Movember’s success story in the UK, helping to deliver a fantastic campaign to change the face of men’s health."