Movember spoofs 'Get ready for Brexit' campaign ahead of moustache season

With November just around the corner (apparently), the facial-hair aficionados at Movember have launched a spot spoofing the government’s "Get ready for Brexit" campaign.

Created by Matta, "Get ready to shave it" is an uncanny replication of the government’s work, featuring the same background music and a similarly Scottish narrator to hammer the point home.

Movember's ad details what participants will need ahead of growing out their facial hair in November. "Your face is going to change," the spot begins, before listing the essentials for moustache maintenance, comprising shaving cream and a sharp razor.

The work was written by Chris Rolinson, art directed by Dean Farrow and directed by Matt Campbell through Matta. It ends with the line: "Don’t worry, this date won’t change." Ouch.

The government's Brexit ads were met with a series of mocking parodies after they launched and prompted nearly 100 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority that they were misleading. The ASA opted not to investigate, however.

"No matter where you stand on Brexit, we can come together in support of men’s health," Anne-Cecile Berthier, Movember’s Europe country director, said.

"Come 1 November, whether we’re in the EU or not, the biggest health problems facing men in the UK won’t have changed. So prepare to shave it and decide which mo you’re going to rock for the month – because whatever you grow will save a bro."

Earlier this month, Movember launched the "Whatever you grow will save a bro" campaign, which encourages people to grow their facial hair (or shave their beards) in an effort to raise money for the foundation.

This comes alongside research from the charity that found men are dying six years earlier than women on average due to health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental-health problems and suicide – a statistic that Movember hopes to reduce by 25% by 2030.