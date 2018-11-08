Movember: The Sun to donate one penny for every copy sold on 19 November

For a second year running, News UK has partnered Movember to raise awareness of men's mental health.

As suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 49, the partnership between Movember and News UK brands will build on last year’s campaign to raise awareness around some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

The Sun has promised to donate one penny to the Movember Foundation from every issue sold on Monday 19 November.

Henry Daglish, founder of comms agency Bountiful Cow, which conceived the campaign, said: "One of the core differences this year is that News UK have taken a lot more responsibility in the fundraising element. The donation they’re giving in the middle of November is just one example of it, and if you go to thesun.co.uk you’ll see the whole acquisition piece in terms of driving sign-ups and donations."

Mark Field, director of News UK's in-house content agency The Bridge Studio, said: "This year's campaign is all about raising the awareness of the great work that Movember do. It’s ensuring that we can give people the reason to want to get involved, grow a moustache and raise money. We are producing content that goes across The Sun, The Times, talkSPORT as well as using Unruly to distribute the video content to a much broader audience."

The Movember Foundation has also taken over the 12th floor of the News UK building, working alongside the editorial teams.

Field said: "What we’ve never done before at News UK is invite a partner into our business to work how we work, to really understand how November works. We wanted to create that environment, and it's something that is certainly new and quite innovative."

Owen Sharp, chief executive of the Movember Foundation, said: "Movember began in 2003 and it has grown beyond our wildest dreams since then. The month of November has become the time when everybody thinks and does something about men’s health."