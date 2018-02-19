Movers and shakers: Adam & Eve/DDB, BBH, Leo Burnett, PHD, Blink, Merkle, We Are Social and more

Ben Priest: Adam & Eve/DDB's creative leader is leaving the award-winning agency in June

Ben Priest has resigned from his role as group chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB. Priest co-founded Adam & Eve with James Murphy, David Golding and Jon Forsyth in 2008. He will leave the agency in June. Priest has led celebrated work for brands such as John Lewis, including the retailer's classic Christmas ads "The long wait" and "Monty's Christmas" and brand campaign "Always a woman".

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has promoted Karen Martin to managing director, shifting her predecessor Adam Arnold into the new role of global chief marketing officer. Martin was previously deputy managing director of the agency, having been promoted from managing partner in March 2017. She will continue to oversee the Tesco business alongside her management responsibilities.

Leo Burnett Group UK deputy chief executive Sarah Baumann is leaving her role, ending a 16-year stay at the agency. Baumann, who joined Leo Burnett in 2001, is not leaving to take up another role. However, it is understood that it was her decision to leave. The agency will not be appointing a direct replacement. Baumann, who started her career at J Walter Thompson, held a number of senior roles at Leo Burnett, including head of account management, group talent strategy director and spent three years leading the agency’s luxury division Atelier.

PHD has promoted two of its strategists to heads of planning to handle short-term performance marketing and long-term brand-building respectively. Rebecca Burchnall, who becomes the first woman to take the head of planning role in PHD’s 28-year history, has been with the agency since 2011, most recently as head of audience planning. Andrew McLean joined PHD in 2016 as strategy director.

Alistair Bryan, the former Bristol agency chief executive of Bray Leino, has joined Momentum Worldwide as chief operating officer. He will report to Momentum Worldwide’s UK president Luke D’Arcy and also sit on the UK board.

Avantgarde, the independent global brand experience agency, is strengthening its digital offering with the appointment of Aaron Daniels, a senior creative at Imagination. Daniels joined Imagination in 2014 and worked on the Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls Royce accounts. Before this he spent two years at the Central Saint Martins Innovation Centre as a designer.

Independent digital marketing agency Feed has launched a creative digital division to "bring a culture of ideas" into the agency as it looks to offer innovative comms solutions for brands. Heading the new division is Steven Bennett-Day, Feed's first chief creative officer. Bennett-Day left Havas Helia a year ago, where he was group chief creative officer, to start his own agency. The new agency, &Art, will continue to exist in Bennett-Day's absence, run by the people who are part of the network including Bennett-Day's wife and agency founding partner, Sarah.

The i newspaper has appointed ex-BuzzFeed UK founding editor and chief, Luke Lewis, to the newly created role of head of audience development for inews.co.uk. He reports to Jeff Moriarty, Johnston Press chief digital and product officer, and Oliver Duff, editor of i.

Blink has signed director Thomas Bryant to its roster for commercials and music videos. Bryant started out making fashion films for brands such as Nike, North Face and Sibling, and later applied his immersive documentary approach to work for Samsung, Mini and National Trust. Most recently he directed ads for Virgin Atlantic and StubHub.

Merkle has made two senior hires for its EMEA customer experience team. Guy Howland, joins from GForces where he was head of creative. He has been appointed to the newly created role of creative director and will report to Azlan Raj, Merkle’s vice-president of customer experience for EMEA. At the same time, Sarah Painter has been appointed to the role of SEO director. She joines from Merkle’s SEO team in the US.

We Are Social has appointed Murray Gordon to the role of client partner in which he will oversee some of We Are Social’s most significant accounts, including Google. He will report into We Are Social’s head of client services, Elie Adamson. Gordon joins We Are Social from AnalogFolk, where he was client partner, responsible for overseeing the agency's BT and Booking.com accounts.

We are Pi has appointed Clare Jones as UK managing director. Jones brings twenty years of experience and has worked with brands such as Ikea, Intel, Telstra and the Sydney Opera House. Founder Alex Bennett-Grant moves into a chief executive role.

Now has bolstered the agency with a raft of new hires. Creature’s Laura Muse joins in the role of associate creative director, while award-winning Adam & Eve/DDB duo Steph Ellis and Rory Hall also join as creatives. In addition, Nicki Kythreotis has signed up as design lead having worked as head of design at Fallon for the past year.

The Financial Times has appointed two leaders for its global advertising team. Danny Aldred will be taking on the role of global advertising director, B2C and Investment, overseeing matters relating to FT Weekend, luxury and consumer advertising. Aldred, who has been at the FT for 20 years, was previously the FT’s global trading director. Laura Milsted has been appointed global advertising director, B2B and insight.She joined the FT in June 2017 as B2B client director for EMEA and global director of insight.

Howell James, the former head of government communications and political secretary to the Prime Minister, is joining commercial industry body Radiocentre as its non-executive chair. James replaces Kip Meek, who steps down as chair at Radiocentre after serving a four-year term. He was also on the board for over ten years. James’ appointment at Radiocentre follows his decision in 2017 to leave his role as chief executive of the regulatory and corporate affairs consultancy Quiller to concentrate on building his non-executive portfolio.

Global media advisory firm MediaSense has named Jordan Shuttlewood as head of marketing and communications, a newly created role. Shuttleworth has 20 years’ experience in the media industry in UK and international roles. She previously worked as head of marketing for Mindshare, and before that, regional head of marketing and communications for OMD EMEA.