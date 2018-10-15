Movers and Shakers: Airbnb, Carat Manchester, Tribal Worldwide, VMLY&R, TSB, VCCP and more

Tariq: joining Airbnb

Musa Tariq, former chief brand officer at Ford, has joined Airbnb as head of marketing, experiences. Tariq left the car giant in March after 15 months and has since worked as an advisor for a number of companies.

Carat Manchester has promoted Pete Metcalfe to managing director. Metcalfe started as a graduate at Dentsu Aegis Network less than 10 years ago. He spent seven years leading the affiliates and aggregators team at iProspect before taking over as head of digital at Carat in 2016.

Tribal Worldwide London has hired Richard Cable as head of content. Cable joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty, where he spent the past four years as editorial director working across brands including Google, Audi, Tesco, Barclays and Samsung. Before that, Cable was an executive producer at the BBC for 10 years, growing and leading the BBC’s digital content offering.

Sophie Lewis, who joined Y&R London as chief strategy officer just days before its surprise merger with VML, has been confirmed as chief strategy officer at VMLY&R London.

TSB has appointed ex-Specsavers marketer Keith Gulliver as head of marketing transformation, social media and content to oversee the launch of a content studio, which will combine existing members of the TSB marketing team with talent from the agency Oliver.

VCCP has promoted Gemma Findlay to head of account management – a role she has taken on alongside her current portfolio as client lead on easyJet and Transport for London. She will be supported by Emma Whitmarsh and Ben Boyles, who jointly become deputy head of account management. They were previously business directors.

Article 10 has appointed the International Advertising Association UK's chair, Karen Carter, as managing director and Paul Maraviglia as chief commercial director. Carter joins from Adepto, where she was vice-president of sales and marketing.

Bournemouth-based agency Crowd has appointed Steve Howling as global creative director. He was previously creative director at Walker Agency.

Livity has appointed Janak Jani and Sami Kimberley as creative leads. Jani was previously a creative at AKQA, while Kimberley was a senior creative at Vice Media. Tolani Shoneye, previously beauty and lifestyle writer for BuzzFeed, joins as content editor.

Karen Blackett, WPP UK country manager and chairwoman of MediaCom UK and Ireland, has been appointed race equality business champion by the prime minister, Theresa May.

Global events agency First has appointed Jon Reid as regional general manager, Europe. He was previously managing partner at Wolf Brand Experience. He succeeds temporary chief executive for Europe, Barry Richards, who returns to his chief client officer role in New York.