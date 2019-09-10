Movers and Shakers: AMV, 4Creative, IPG, MediaCom, Debenhams, Dark Horses

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has promoted Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley to executive creative directors. They will report to Alex Grieve, who was promoted to chief creative officer in August, succeeding Paul Brazier. Lossgott and Hulley become only the fifth generation of ECDs at AMV. They started their careers at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in South Africa, joined AMV in 2011 and were named creative partners in 2016.

Channel 4 has named Lynsey Atkin executive creative director of its in-house agency, 4Creative. Atkin will move to 4Creative in the autumn from Havas London, where she is creative director. She will report to Channel 4 chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab, who joined the broadcaster this month from BT. Atkin replaces Alice Tonge, who stepped down from the role in the summer. Channel 4 has also promoted Chris Wood, interim head of 4Creative following Tonge’s departure, to deputy executive creative director.

Interpublic has promoted Philippe Krakowsky to chief operating officer of the group and Daryl Lee to global chief executive of media buying division IPG Mediabrands. The promotion of Krakowsky, who is already the de facto number two at Interpublic, cements his position as the internal frontrunner to succeed Michael Roth in the top job.

MediaCom has appointed Frances Ralston-Good as global account director for Procter & Gamble’s media planning and buying account in 30 markets around the world. Ralston-Good, founding UK chief executive of Hearts & Science, quit the Omnicom shop earlier this year.

Paul Frampton, former chief executive of Havas Media UK, has resurfaced at fledgling US performance agency Control v Exposed amid its expansion into Europe. CvE is a division of US independent digital ad services company Goodway Group, which launched last year to offer full-service digital media alongside programmatic in-housing, consulting and implementation.

Debenhams’ top marketer Richard Cristofoli is leaving the struggling retailer after more than eight years, as part of a restructure planned by new chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste. Cristofoli joined Debenhams in 2011 from WHSmith and was promoted to managing director of beauty, beauty services and marketing in 2017.

Meanwhile, Erin Brookes, formerly managing director and head of retail at Alvarez & Marsal, has been appointed chief restructuring officer and interim marketing director. Debenhams was saved from collapse earlier this year with a company voluntary arrangement that will see the closure of about 50 stores. But it is now facing a lawsuit from Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, who failed in his attempt to take control of Debenhams.

Dark Horses, the sports creative agency backed by Lucky Generals, has followed a period of growth with three senior hires. Nicky Russell becomes chief operating officer, Matt Readman head of strategy and Kate Tweed business director. Russell and Tweed previously held the same positions at Anomaly and Leo Burnett respectively, while Readman was strategy director at Engine.

James Wildman has been named president of Hearst Magazines Europe, in addition to his UK responsibilities. Wildman, who joined the company as UK president and chief executive in 2017, will now also oversee Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Birds Eye owner Nomad Foods is searching for a new UK marketing director after Steve Challouma was promoted to general manager for the UK business. Challouma will start his new role on 1 January. The move coincides with Wayne Hudson, managing director UK and Ireland, getting an expanded remit that also includes the Nordics.

Creative agency Forever Beta has hired Paulo Areas and Kirsteen Scoble as chief creative officer and managing director respectively. Areas joins from Ogilvy Madrid, where he was general creative director. Scoble was previously managing director at MullenLowe London.

Amanda Morrissey, president of global client strategy at Publicis Spine, has joined Unlimited Group as chief client officer. In the newly created role, Morrissey will help the company’s commitment to a "client-first approach and aggressive growth trajectory".

Jo Lyall, former Mindshare UK managing director, will take charge of digital publisher start-up Freeda as its first UK country manager. Freeda, which creates content that aims to inspire and celebrate women’s achievements and personal style, was founded in 2017 in Italy. It is opening an office in London as part of an international expansion.

Encore Digital Media has recruited media veteran Marc Mendoza to be non-executive chairman, with a plan to treble the size of the programmatic agency in the next five years. Mendoza brings broad experience as a former UK chief executive of Havas Media, ex-chairman of VCCP Media and former vice-chairman of Posterscope.

Rupert Howell, group development director at Reach, is leaving the publisher after six years. Howell, a founder of HHCL and former managing director of ITV and EMEA president of McCann Erickson, will now focus on his portfolio of non-executive directorships.

Dave Bedwood, creative partner at The & Partnership London, has left the agency after two years. Bedwood, whose last day was this week, said he was exploring other job opportunities.

James Rea, managing editor of Heart and LBC, is taking over from Richard Park as director of broadcasting at Global. Rea has more than 20 years of experience in the radio industry and will oversee all programming for Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Capital, Capital Xtra, LBC, Radio X, Gold and Global’s newsroom.

Newsworks, the marketing body for the news industry, has named Rupert Smith as director of communications. Smith previously held the same role at Publicis Media.

Independent Digital News and Media has appointed John Paton as chairman. Paton has been a director at Guardian Media Group for the past six years and chairman of its US-based charity theguardian.org for the past two. He also holds board roles in a number of organisations.

Karmarama has hired Chris Williams as executive creative director for its Creative Products team, which specialises in the design and build of creative products across mobile, web and connected devices. He joins from R/GA, where he has been group creative director since 2015.

CRM software giant Salesforce has appointed former BT Group chief executive Gavin Patterson as EMEA chairman. Patterson, a former marketer who was president of the Advertising Association from 2011 to 2014, left BT in January after 15 years.

Gousto has promoted Carlie Wittred to head of brand marketing and PR. She joined the recipe box brand in January 2017 and was promoted to senior brand and PR manager last December.

Publicis Sapient has appointed Kristi Erickson as chief talent officer. She was previously founder and managing director at Mosaic Talent. She also spent more than 25 years from 1985 to 2011 working at Accenture.

Havas has appointed Lucinda Johnson and Will Hooker as new business directors. Johnson was previously marketing and new business director at Omnicom Media Group UK, while Hooker was senior new business account director at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

David Madrid has hired Fred Bosch as creative director and Alex Sánchez as head of social media. Both creatives previously worked together on Burger King Spain. Bosch comes from Lola MullenLowe, while Sánchez was previously at McCann. The hires come after David opened a Madrid office and appointed Pancho Cassis as partner and global chief creative officer.