Movers and Shakers: AMV, Specsavers, You & Mr Jones, BBH, Amazon, BA, GB News

Sarah Douglas, chief executive of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, has resigned after two-and-a-half years. Douglas, who has been with AMV BBDO for over two decades, has steered the Omnicom shop through a challenging period during the Covid pandemic. AMV has identified her replacement.

Peter Wright, former chief marketing officer at Ikea, has joined Specsavers in the same role. After a career that included stints at Diageo, Tesco and Thornton’s, he joined the furniture retailer in 2011 as UK country marketing director, and became global CMO in 2018. He succeeds Katherine Whitton, who announced her departure last November and left last month. The move also follows the arrival at Ikea of Linus Karlsson as Ikea’s first chief creative officer.

You & Mr Jones, the global brandtech group founded by David Jones, is launching a media division and has hired former Mindshare Global chief executive Nick Emery to run the business. Emery was dismissed from Mindshare after 23 years last year in response to complaints about an inappropriate “prank” by him on a video call.

You & Mr Jones Media has recruited Will Heins, chief operating officer of Media by Mother in New York and formerly of Accenture, to be a partner, as its second employee after Emery.

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has poached BBC Creative’s Helen Rhodes to be its executive creative director. Rhodes will work alongside Stephen de Wolf, who joined BBH last year as chief creative officer from Clemenger BBDO Melbourne. She will start at the agency next month and oversee creative output across its client roster.

Milla McPhee, former head of strategy and planning at Adam & Eve/DDB, has left the UK's biggest creative agency to join Amazon in the same role. Working under Ed Smith, general manager of integrated marketing at Amazon EU, McPhee will be responsible for overseeing work of the brand’s in-house and external creative teams to develop campaigns for the Amazon stores and Prime membership programme.

British Airways has promoted Tom Stevens to director of brand and customer experience, replacing Carolina Martinoli. Stevens was previously head of airport operations/worldwide airports. Martinoli has moved to the role of chief culture, talent and sustainability officer at parent company International Airways Group.

David Weeks has been named commercial director at the soon-to-launch GB News. Weeks joins the broadcaster from Discovery, where he was client and partnership consultant. Discovery is one of the lead investors in GB News along with Legatum and Sir Paul Marshall.

IPG Mediabrands has appointed Aisha Suleiman as the network’s first head of diversity, equity and inclusion for the EMEA region. Suleiman will oversee DE&I strategy, planning and execution, holding local leadership accountable to the global network’s diversity commitments and goals, and fostering more collaboration and connection across the region. Suleiman joins from Amazon Web Services where she was education program manager. She is also the founder of inclusion consultancy The Inclusive Culture.

Alexis Nasard has stepped down as chief executive of Kantar Media after only four months because the role “is not the long-term fit he and the board had anticipated”, the company said. Ian Griffiths, deputy chief executive, will lead Kantar until a new CEO is appointed.

Stink has appointed Dan Forman as global chief operating officer. He joins from WPP, where he was senior vice-president global client operations.

Social Chain has appointed David Feldman as executive creative director for its UK agency. Feldman was creative director at We Are Social for four years until 2019, since when he has done freelance and contract work with R/GA, Facebook, LadBible and The & Partnership.

Dentsu International has hired Caroline Cook as its communications and marketing director in the UK and Ireland. A seasoned media communications professional, Cook is a former head of corporate and commercial communications at Guardian News & Media and head of press, corporate online and commercial at ITV. She most recently led corporate comms at Channel 4. She replaces Mandy Rayment, who is now director of corporate communications at Publicis Media.

McCann Central has promoted Ruepal Aujla to the newly created role of group diversity and inclusion officer. She joined McCann Birmingham in 2010 as associate director and has been managing partner since 2016.

Hannah Fisher has joined Saga as marketing director – travel. She joins from Dentsu, where she was integrated client lead and led the Honda business.

Anomaly has appointed Michael MacMillan as European head of production. He has worked at agencies including Krow Group, Wieden & Kennedy and Adam & Eve/DDB,and in the past year has freelanced for clients including LVMH and Prada.

Pentland Brands has hired Charlie Pym as global brand director for Berghaus. He joins from McLaren Applied, where he was marketing director Team Bahrain McLaren - UCI WorldTour Pro Cycling Team.

We Are Pi has hired Jolande van Helbergen as talent director. She was previously director of people and culture at Wieden & Kennedy New York. Her hire follows We Are Pi’s recent new-business wins of Gen Z e-retailer Winkelstraat, e-Bikes start-up Cowboy and Amazon’s entertainment divisions.

Truant London has appointed Lennie Hughes to the new role of head of hype and culture. He was previously head of membership and communications at Soho House.

Ben Edwards has joined Five by Five as head of design. He was previously creative director and founder of multidisciplinary design studio Big Kill, and has freelanced with agencies including BBH New York.

MSQ has appointed James Cannings as its first chief sustainability officer. He joins after 22 years at MMT Digital, which he co-founded in 1999.

Jo Allan has been appointed as chief executive of Newsworks, the marketing body for the UK’s national news brands. Allan, who has held client-side roles at Cadbury and AB InBev and agency roles at Dentsu International, joined Newsworks as managing director in January 2020 and fills a gap left by the exit of Tracy De Groose as executive chairman last September.

LAB Group has promoted Harpreet Bushell from chief growth officer to the newly created role of group managing director. She joined last April from Valtech, where she was commercial director.

Feed has promoted Alicja Lloyd to global chief executive. She joined the agency in 2018 from DigitasLBi and became deputy CEO last September.

Elvis has promoted business director David Whitehouse to the newly created role of client services director.

Plinkfizz has appointed Rob Forster to its board of directors. Forster, previously head of studio, becomes studio and creative director.