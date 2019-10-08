Movers and Shakers: AnalogFolk, Audi, Guardian, FA, Group M, AMV and more

AnalogFolk has appointed former Publicis Worldwide boss Guy Wieynk as global chief executive, as Bill Brock takes on a new role to focus on global business development. The independent digital creative agency is also buying Serum Consulting, the eight-person consultancy that Wieynk launched earlier this year. Wieynk completed his gardening leave in June after leaving Publicis last year.

Audi UK has named Tina Koehler, a marketer at Amazon, as its new head of marketing. She replaces Benjamin Braun, who left for Samsung earlier this year. Koehler will join Audi in January. She has worked at Amazon since 2016, when she joined as head of traffic, UK.

The Football Association has appointed Kathryn Swarbrick as commercial and marketing director, reporting to chief exeutive Mark Bullingham. Swarbrick was previously vice-president of marketing across western Europe and South Africa for PepsiCo and has worked in brand and marketing roles at companies including Heineken and Diageo.

Steve Goodman, one of the UK’s top advertising buyers in press during print newspapers’ final glory days from the 1980s to the start of the 2000s, will leave WPP’s Group M after more than three decades. Goodman "plans to remain active in the industry, pursuing his interests and new challenges in print and technology", according to the announcement by Group M.

Sam d’Amato, chief product officer at Omnicom Media Group UK, has left after 17 years at the agency. It is not clear what his next move is as a statement from the agency said that d’Amato will "explore new opportunities".

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has completed its creative leadership reshuffle with the promotion of Toby Allen and Jim Hilson to deputy executive creative directors. The appointment follows the promotion of Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley to executive creative directors and Alex Grieve to chief creative officer earlier this year. Allen and Hilson will work with Lossgott, Hulley and Grieve to strengthen the agency’s creative department.

The Guardian's chief executive, David Pemsel, is leaving the media group after eight years to join the Premier League. Pemsel, who has spearheaded Guardian Media Group's turnaround strategy that has seen the group break even and deliver a profit, will join the Premier League as chief executive "no later than April 2020".

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment has launched a global brand experience agency called M&C Saatchi Live that will be led by event directors Kate Miller and Hannah Courtney. They were previously experiential account directors at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. The pair will report to M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment chief executive Jamie Wynne-Morgan and joint managing directors Jodie Fullagar and Richard Barker.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Nick Sperrin as chief client officer for UK and Ireland. Sperrin, who is currently global client president, will report to UK and Ireland chief executive Euan Jarvie.

MediaCom has promoted its London chief strategy officer Steve Gladdis to the same role across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Gladdis’ existing role at MediaCom will be filled by Geoff de Burca, who has been promoted from UK head of strategy – a role he had held since 2015. The promotions come in the wake of Josh Krichefski’s elevation from chief executive of the London agency to EMEA in July.

Gyro has recruited Jason Fletcher as executive creative director of Gyro UK, where he will report to UK president Emma Rush. He joins from McCann Worldgroup, where he was creative managing partner. He will work on Gyro clients at its London and Manchester offices, including Santander and Fujitsu.

Media planning and buying agency TCS Media has rebranded as The Grove Media, 20 months after a management buyout. The rebranded agency will be led by co-owners David Price as managing director, Ciaran Deering as director of online and Sean Guthrie as finance director.

Above & Beyond has hired Julie Herskin and Jordan Dale as associate creative directors – new roles at the agency. The pair will lead the day-to-day running of all Above & Beyond’s creative output. While Dale first joined Above & Beyond’s creative department from DDB New Zealand in January 2018, while Herskin is a new hire for the shop, with previous experience including AnalogFolk, And Rising and McCann London.

Rogue has recruited Kate Taylor as managing director and executive director. She was previously managing director at Skunk London. Taylor takes over from co-founder David van der Gaag, who is working alongside executive producer and head of production James Howland to grow the company.

Bauer Media has appointed Charlotte Greenman as social media editor, a newly created position that will develop and lead the social strategy of Bauer’s national and local radio brands. Reporting to digital content director Brett Spencer, she is currently at the BBC, working on its "Body positive" campaign.

Nordics-based Hasan & Partners Group has appointed Johanna Juuvinmaa as chief executive of its creative agency, Hasan & Partners. She takes over from Panu Nordlund, who is stepping up to the group management team in a new chief client officer role.

Pascal Coggia, co-founder of France-based artificial intelligence and data agency network Artefact, has joined its UK team as partner vice-president consulting. He is charged with extending its reach into the English-speaking world, using the UK as a platform from which to launch into markets including the US.

Ruth Gresty has been made managing director of Boxed Red, an agency based in Manchester. She was previously managing director of Spectrum Brands and, before that, marketing manager at Kellogg.

Integrated marketing agency Clarity has appointed Katrina Howell as creative director. She joins from Red Bee Creative, where she was creative director, digital, and will report to Clarity creative partner and founder Jeremy Harvey.