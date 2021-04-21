Movers and Shakers: Apple, Engine, Coke, Tesco, Havas, Pocc, Leo Burnett, MightyHive

Jim Moffatt, UK chief executive of Engine Group, is leaving the independent network to join Apple EMEA in an unspecified senior marketing role. Moffatt will work out his notice at Engine before moving to the tech giant later this year.

Engine’s UK divisional chief executives – Ete Davies (Engine Creative), Alex Bigg (Engine Communications) and Emma Robertson (Engine Transformation) – will run the UK business jointly and report to global CEO Kasha Cacy. Will Thompson, chief financial officer at Engine UK, will take on the additional role of chief operating officer.

Coca-Cola Great Britain has appointed Louise Maugest to the role of frontline activation marketing director. She loosely replaces Kris Robbens, who has been promoted to the role of senior director brand strategy for The Coca-Cola Company’s global team. Laugest will report to Evelyne De Leersnyder, marketing director for northern Europe, and will be responsible for launching new products across the soft-drinks company’s portfolio.

Michelle McEttrick is leaving her role as Tesco’s group brand director at the end of May after “completing” the turnaround of the brand embarked on in 2015, the year she joined the supermarket. She will not be immediately replaced, with her direct reports now reporting to chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini.

Pocc (People of Culture Collective) has appointed Kevin Morosky as chief creative officer. Morosky will leave his role as creative director of Havas Jump to take the creative reins of Pocc. He co-founded Pocc in 2018 and leads the creative network along with Nana Bempah, co-founder and chief executive, and head of growth Jordie Wildin.

Emily Marr, head of development at MJZ, is returning to Leo Burnett after 14 years in the newly created role of chief production officer. Reporting to chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani, Marr will be tasked with producing more dynamic and diverse content for clients including McDonald’s, Premier Inn, TUI and Vision Express. Marr started her career in production at MPC in 2003 and worked at Leo Burnett from 2005 to 2007.

S4 Capital’s data and digital media practice MightyHive has appointed Steve Lok to be global director, customer data strategy. He previously led marketing and GDPR transformation at The Economist, where he helped quadruple subscription revenue to £80m. He left this role in 2019 to become a consultant in the martech space.

Havas Entertainment has hired Sarah Leccacorvi to the newly created dual role of head of creative and content, and joint head of content and partnerships division Jump. She joins from O2, where she has worked since 2015, for the last three years as head of content. Before that, she was a client services director at Leo Burnett.

MRM UK has appointed Martin Bui to the newly created role of head of experience design. Bui joins from ORM where he was experience design director for more than two years, delivering intensive remote and in-field CX product research and discovery. Prior to this, he worked at UNiDAYS as its head of product design and innovation lab for 12 months from January 2018. Bui will report into head of strategy, Tom Phillips.

Digitas UK has hired Kerry Dawes as technical director to further strengthen its technology leadership team. Dawes joins from travel brand Tui, where she was director of marketing technology.

The Independent has appointed Beth Gordon as trade marketing director, responsible for the company’s commercial-facing marketing and communications. She joins from Melody VR, where she was head of communications, and has previously led the European business marketing for both Spotify and Twitter.

Independent creative agency AML Group has appointed Hugo Bone as creative director. He joins from The Gate, where he has also been CD since 2017, producing campaigns for Chiltern Railway, The Electoral Commission and Lives Not Knives. Bone has also freelanced at agencies including VCCP, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and R/GA.

Social Chain has hired Seb Tully-Middleton as account director, leading on clients including Coca-Cola, Fanta and Studio.co.uk. He joins from McCann Manchester, where he has been social media account manager for the past three years, managing campaigns for Aldi, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Spode, Jura and Beaverbrooks.

Orange Panther Collective has appointed Ayla de Moraes as acting planning partner, covering for Lorna Burt, who is on maternity leave. De Moraes was previously co-founder and chief executive of Mini Pop Ups, a Dubai-based boutique events company and is a former planning director at Grey MENA, also in Dubai.

Nexus Studios has signed directing duo Sojiro & Eri to its commercial roster. Sojiro Kamatani and Eri Sawatari are up-and-coming Japanese directors and have previously created a film for Japanese music group Wednesday Campanella, “Yaku No Jitsugetsubushi”, and a spot for Dentsu Tokyo and Marukome miso soup, “Marukome”.

Radiocentre has promoted Matt Payton from director of external affairs to the newly created role of chief operating officer. He will continue to oversee external affairs and regulation at Radiocentre and will work alongside incoming CEO Ian Moss, on a range of new responsibilities.