Movers and Shakers: Asda, OMD Group, Radiocentre, MullenLowe, Jungle Creations

Anna Maree-Shaw, chief customer officer at Asda, is leaving the supermarket at the end of 2020 after less than a year in the role. Since Shaw joined Asda in January, the Covid pandemic has meant she has been unable to return to Australia to see her family, including her two children, which has prompted the decision to leave. While Asda searches for Shaw’s replacement, chief strategy officer Preyash Thakrar will provide leadership support to Asda’s customer division.

Manning Gottlieb OMD has promoted managing director Natalie Bell to chief executive. Bell has been at the agency since joining from Time Inc UK in 2008. She became executive director, head of digital in 2013, and MD two years later.

Sister agency OMD UK has also rewarded MD Laura Fenton with a parallel promotion to CEO. Fenton has worked at Omnicom Media Group for the past 16 years, all within OMD UK except for a three-year stint as client services director at Drum. She became a managing partner in 2017 and MD the following year.

OMD EMEA, meanwhile, has appointed Jess Roberts as chief client officer for the region. Roberts has worked at OMD UK (and before it was formed, the media division of AMV BBDO) since 1993. She was appointed OMD UK’s chief client officer in 2015, and chief agency development officer in 2017.

Siobhan Kenny, Radiocentre's chief executive, is stepping down after seven years, in summer 2021. She is not leaving for another role and wants time to explore her next move. Radiocentre will be searching for a replacement.

MullenLowe has bolstered its senior strategy team with two new hires. Vicki Holgate joins as executive strategy director: government communications, working initially on the post-Brexit UK transition campaign. Her previous roles have included chief strategy officer at FCB Inferno, and effective creative excellence director at Diageo.

Gerard Crichlow, meanwhile, joins as global planning director for Unilever. He was strategy partner, head of global strategy at AMV BBDO from 2016 to 2019, and for the last year has worked as a freelance strategy consultant.

Jungle Creations has appointed Dionne Maxwell as head of diversity, inclusion and talent. She joins from Hearst UK, where she was diversity, inclusion and belonging lead.

Noble Foods – the owner of brands including The Happy Egg Co and Purely Organic – has appointed Laura Sheard as marketing and innovation director. Sheard returns to the UK from Australia, where she was sales and marketing director at Merlin Entertainments.

Elvis has promoted Caroline Davison to managing director and sustainability lead. Davison joined the agency in 2009 as a senior account director and has been promoted several times, becoming managing partner in 2017 and adding the sustainability remit in April this year.

Ogilvy has promoted Jag Dhanji from chief people officer EMEA to global chief people officer. She will continue to be based in London. Dhanji joined the agency in 2017 from Costa Coffee. Ogilvy has also appointed Stacey Ryan-Cornelius as global chief financial officer. She previously held the same role at WPP’s Geometry Global.

James Hogben has been promoted to managing director of LimeLight Sports. He replaces Craig Dews who moved to the newly-created chief executive role of parent company LimeLight Sports Group. The appointment of Hogben, who has been with the agency for 13 years, is part of a growth strategy which will also see LimeLight Sports chief operating officer, Tom Kerry, move into a group role alongside Dews with a focus on wider industry collaborations. Former account directors Gemma Marks and Ian Hayne are also promoted to joint client services director.

Ebiquity has promoted global client partner Mark Gay to chief client officer. He has worked for Ebiquity since it acquired FLE, where he was a director, in 2012.

Independent digital creative agency Waste has promoted Benny Bentham from association creative director to creative director. He will lead a team of five creatives and work predominantly on the account for Supercell, developer of games including Clash of Clans.