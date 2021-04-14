Movers and Shakers: Aviva, Gravity Road, Bountiful Cow, Genie, IPG Mediabrands, ITV

Mike Florence, PHD Media's highly regarded chief strategy officer, is leaving the Omnicom agency to join Gravity Road in a newly created global role. Florence, known to friends and colleagues as "Flo", will join the digital creative studio in June as global head of planning. The move ends a 13-year stint at Omnicom for Florence, who joined PHD as head of planning in 2014 after working at sister shops Manning Gottlieb OMD and TBWA\London. He previously worked at Vizeum and Carat in more junior planning roles.

Bountiful Cow has appointed Chetan Murthy as chief strategy officer and Zoe Haywood as managing partner. Murthy will replace Graeme Douglas who departs the agency later this year. He has previously been head of journey design at Wavemaker and was global head of strategy at Vizeum for over four years from 2014.

Haywood will be joining her newly created role from sister agency the7stars where she started as digital account executive 13 years ago. Since 2018, Haywood has been working as the business director. Both will report to interim chief executive Nick Maddison – the managing partner at the7stars, which backed Bountiful Cow at launch.

Aviva has appointed Cheryl Toner to the new role of chief customer and marketing officer. Toner joins from NatWest Group, where she has been marketing director sinc 2017, and served as interim CMO for seven months last year before Margaret Jobling joined to take on the role permanently. Toner, who starts next month, will join Aviva’s group executive committee and report to chief executive Amanda Blanc. Aviva’s former marketing director Tom Daniell left the company last March to become CMO at Oodle Car Finance.

Sir John Hegarty has invested in his second creative industry business, becoming chair of Genie, which specialises in software connecting agencies with freelance creatives. The founders of the company, known officially as Meet Genie, are three headhunters who were (and remain) partners at creative sector recruiter LizH: Nicky Badenoch, Nick Grime and Bonnie Harold.

IPG Mediabrands has promoted global chief financial officer Guy Beach to the role of global president, and hired senior Charles Schwab executive Marlene Pelage to replace him as CFO. Beach has been in a leadership position at Mediabrands for eight years, holding roles as global chief commercial officer and chief operating officer.

ITV Commercial has appointed Vineet Raheja as creative development controller. He is a former group creative director at Inspired Thinking Group and has worked as a freelance creative director for the last six months. He will lead ITV Commercial’s creative development and creative production teams across the regions joining the regional senior leadership team and working closely with the client strategy team.

Independent creative studio Coffee & TV has appointed Lisa Green as managing partner and Dan Keefe as executive producer. Green has been a non-executive director at the company since 2019 and was managing partner at Karmarama from 2016 to 2020. She was also co-founder and head of 4Creative from 2000 to 2005. Keefe was co-founder and head of Bartle Bogle Hegarty’s Black Sheep Studios from 2015 to 2020, since when he has worked as a freelance producer.

Matt Sullivan is joining BIMA as managing director. He has held the same role at The Alliance of Independent Agencies since last September and has also worked for membership organisations including the Marketing Agencies Association and DMA. He replaces Holly Hall, who is leaving to join The Drum.

Anomaly has appointed Lachlan Williams to help grow its business transformation capability into Europe. Williams’s previous role was head of strategy at R/GA, which he left last September after more than six years. Since then he has spent time on projects including volunteering with Brixton Finishing School, helping charities recover from the pandemic with Good Brains for Good Brands, and advising businesses including Magic Leap and LVMH.