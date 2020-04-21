Movers and Shakers: Bauer, iProspect, Pladis, WeWork, Acast, Wunderman Thompson

Stefan Bardega, chief executive of iProspect, has left the Dentsu Aegis Network agency after three years at Dentsu Aegis Network. He took over running iProspect in August 2019. It is understood that he resigned several months ago.

James Bailey and Steve Buchanan have become interim chief executives for iProspect South and North respectively. Campaign reported in December that the network is restructuring its business, with hundreds of staff being moved out of its London office.

Bauer Media has poached Chris Duncan to be chief executive of its UK publishing business. Duncan, most recently managing director of platform partnerships at News UK, succeeds and will report to Rob Munro-Hall, who has been promoted to president of Bauer’s global publishing business.

Pladis, the owner of McVitie’s, Jacob’s and Godiva, has appointed Caroline Hipperson as chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland. Hipperson’s last role was chief marketing officer at Holland & Barrett, which she joined in April 2018 and left 18 months later.

Acast has lured The Stylist Group’s Georgina Holt to run the Swedish podcast publisher’s international operations. Holt left Stylist after three years, most recently as executive director of Stylist Studios. She will become Acast’s managing director for the UK, Ireland and rest-of-the-world regions.

WeWork has named Roger Solé chief marketing officer, after former Publicis Groupe chief executive Maurice Lévy’s tenure in the role ended after only three months. Solé was a former chief marketing officer at US mobile network Sprint,

Alex Steer has joined Wunderman Thompson as chief data officer, EMEA. He was previously chief product officer at Wavemaker.

VIOOH, the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace, has appointed Gavin Wilson as chief revenue officer. He joins from Dunnhumby, where he was regional managing director, media.

James Tracy has moved to MediaMonks as head of embedded production for the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. He joins from Oliver, where he has worked since 2014, most recently as director of global production.

PHD has handed the role of head of insight to Louise Twycross-Lewis. She joins from Wavemaker (formerly MEC), where she worked for more than eight years, most recently as head of quant research.

MullenLowe London has hired senior creative team Lucy Hatton and Charlotte Khushi. The duo join from Wunderman Thompson (previously Wunderman), where they have worked for the past four years, creating integrated experiences for brands including Bose, GlaxoSmithKline and Microsoft.

Red Brick Road has picked Sarah Pinch as business director. She joins from Ogilvy, where she was an account director.

Lab Group has chosen Harpreet Bushell as chief growth officer. She joins from Valtech, where she spent just over two years as commercial director, with responsibility for new business.

The Octopus Group has enlisted Tom Upfold to be strategy director. He previously held the same position at The Marketing Practice.

Nabs Scotland has appointed four senior figures from Scotland’s ad industry to its committee. They are Andrew Dobbie, founder and chief executive of MadeBrave; Shona Watson, director at SW&CO; Anna Kormos, freelance marketing manager; and Saoirse McKenna, copywriter at Union Direct.