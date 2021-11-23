Movers and Shakers: BBH, Audi, Wunderman, BBC Creative, Dentsu, IPG, Hearst and more

BBH London has appointed Rosie Collins as its head of strategy. Collins joins from Ogilvy, where she has been global strategy director, and will report to Will Lion and Simon Gregory, BBH’s chief strategy officers.

Michael Roth is to retire as executive chairman of Interpublic at the end of 2021, a year after he handed over the chief executive’s responsibilities to Philippe Krakowsky in a smooth transition.

Audi UK has appointed a new marketing chief. Currently head of product planning at the auto brand, Tony Moore will take up the role in January 2022 and replaces Tina Koehler, who has now moved to a role at Deliveroo.

BBC Creative has hired Uncommon's Rasmus Smith Bech as executive creative director, filling the gap left by Helen Rhodes, who was poached by BBH London in June.

Global customer relationship agency MRM UK has appointed Suzy Ray as head of growth, on the back of account wins including Subway and Macmillan. Ray joins from Manning Gottlieb OMD and fills the role that was previously named head of new business.

Dentsu International has named iProspect's Rohan Philips as its global product lead for media, with responsibility for developing the product strategy and roadmap for Dentsu clients worldwide across Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X. The firm has also appointed John Brown Media's Lani Carstens as the first global head of its content and production solution, Content Symphony.

George P Johnson, the global event and experience agency, has promoted Jonathan McCallum to managing director of its London office. He will report to GPJ chief executive Chris Meyer.

Wunderman Thompson has strengthened its integrated offering with a brace of award-winning creative team hires. Danish/British senior creative team Anders Wendel and Elliott Tiney join from Mr President, while British/Portuguese creative team Charli Plant and Laura Saraiva arrive from MullenLowe.

Reach has appointed a pair of new client directors for its newly formed client strategy team. Jon Smale joins from Manning Gottlieb OMD where he was head of agency partnerships, and in December Charlotte Wells moves to Reach from PHD, where she is business director.

Clear Channel Europe has named Andy Stevens as its first chief data officer. Previously head of data and programmatic for Europe at the business, Stevens will report to Richard Bon, UK MD & Europe commercial lead, to "define Clear Channel’s shared data principles".

Daily Mail, Metro and the i owner DMGT is reappointing former Mail editor Paul Dacre as editor-in-chief of DMG Media, after he pulled out of the running to be chair of media regulator Ofcom. The shock move follows last week's news that Rich Caccappolo had been named chief executive at the publisher.

Hearst UK has appointed Kelly Warnell as head of technology and entertainment in its commercial client team. Warnell was previously global head of film, TV and games for ESI Media, and will work across brands including Digital Spy, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, Good Housekeeping, Red, Men’s Health and Esquire.

Medialab has appointed Anthony Pey, from data measurement consultancy Data2Decisions, as its new head of marketing effectiveness; and Adam Cunnington, from WPP Choreograph's performance and analytics division, as head of data and engineering.

Miroma's talent and influencer marketing agency, New Stance, has hired Cult LDN's Luke McQuillan as new business director to support expansion beyond sports and entertainment, for which it is best known.

Global interior marketplace LuxDeco has hired a new chief customer officer. Mike Massimi brings more than 15 years of experience leading customer-centric organisations focused on operations and customer satisfaction, including Trainline and Photobox.

Mobile in-game ad specialist AdInMo has strengthened its operations as part of plans to scale up its InGamePlay adtech platform. Reece Eaton joins as ad operations director to work with global partners including InMobi, Pubmatic and Yahoo! Adtech.