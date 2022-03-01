Movers and Shakers: BBH, Bauer, MRM, Social Chain, Kantar and more

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has elevated Holly Ripper to managing director and Stephen Ledger-Lomas to the role of chief production officer as part of a swathe of senior promotions.

Digital-first marketing agency MRM has appointed Kaustav Bhattacharya as head of technology, UK.

Shutterstock Studios has appointed Travis Meidell as global executive creative director. Previously, Meidell was creative director at Amazon Web Services.

Social Chain has promoted Sam Barrett to managing director of its media division, Social Chain Media. Barrett has been with the agency since February 2020, and most recently was publishing director.

Industry body IAB UK has bolstered its ad tech team with the appointment of Chloe Nicholls as its head of ad tech. Most recently, Nicholls worked at MediaHub (IPG) as technology director.

North West-based marketing agency ActiveWin has promoted Joshua Gamble to the role of managing director. Having been with the agency since 2015, Gamble has worked his way from an entry-level role to, most recently, operations director.

What’s Possible Group has hired John Warwick as creative director. Most recently, he was creative director at Awkward Works, of which he was also the founder.

Richard McLeod has rejoined Kantar as head of media, insights, UK. He joins from MetrixLab, where he was senior client and strategy director. His most recent role at Kantar was chief commercial officer for the company in Indonesia.

Bauer Media Group has promoted business development director Peter Brimacombe to head of group mergers and acquisitions.