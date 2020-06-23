Movers and Shakers: BBH, Comcast, Asahi, Havas Media, Nexus Studios

Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has promoted Karen Martin to chief executive. Martin, who has been managing director for the past two years, will join chief creative officer Stephen de Wolf, who started at the agency on 1 June, to form the new management team. She takes the helm from Neil Munn, the global CEO who has held the additional role of UK CEO since 2018.

Sky owner Comcast has promoted CNBC’s KC Sullivan to head a new global advertising and partnerships division, OnePlatform, that brings together NBCUniversal and Sky as a unified sales proposition for multinational clients. Andrew Mortimer, who was previously director of client strategy at Sky Media, is to oversee the global partnerships team for both Sky and NBCUniversal as senior vice-president of global partnerships.

Asahi UK, which markets brands including Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Fuller’s London Pride and Meantime, has appointed Sam Rhodes as marketing director. Rhodes has worked at the company and its predecessor Miller Brands for 14 years and was previously director of customer development. He replaces Paul Reason, who has left the business after two years.

Zinc Media Group, the TV production company behind factual shows such as David Harewood: Psychosis and Me, Fighter Pilot: The Real Top Gun and Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun, has launched a division focused on creating branded programmes and content. Zinc has appointed Dominic de Terville to head the operation as branded content director. De Terville joins from Playbook Media, a company that he founded.

Havas Media has hired Manning Gottlieb OMD’s Andrew Darby as managing partner. Darby joins after six years at the Omnicom agency, where he was most recently client business director.

Nexus Studios has signed Academy Award-winning director Patrick Osborne for commercial representation. Osborne is known for his Oscar-winning animated short Feast and Emmy-winning film Pearl. Nexus will represent him for commercials, music videos and branded content worldwide.