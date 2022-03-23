Movers and Shakers: BBH, Havas, NYT, McCann, Gay Times, Wonderhood, Zenith and more

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has appointed creative director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes as deputy executive creative director, reporting to executive creative director Helen Rhodes.

McCann Worldgroup has named Fernando Fascioli as UK and Europe president, as well as chairman of Latin America.

Rise at Seven has hired Nick Handley as performance director, as the search-first creative agency moves into paid media and Amazon Marketplace.

Havas Media Group has appointed Ailsa Buckley as chief client officer, with a remit spanning clients across Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and Havas Market.

Wonderhood Studios has hired Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs as the agency’s first executive creative directors.

Movers & Shakers: McCann, News UK, Adam & Eve/DDB, Iris, Leo Burnett & more



Zenith hired a new group strategy director, Tom Coulson. Coulson joins from Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science, where he was most recently client partner.

In a US-based role, Lisa Ryan Howard will take over from Seb Tomich as head of global advertising at The New York Times Company. It marks a promotion for Howard, who was previously senior vice president and media general manager, NYT, and publisher of T Magazine - the style magazine from NYT.

Chris Ashley-Manns joined Publicis Groupe UK’s B2B agency Octopus as strategy director. He joins with a background in B2B, having previously been chief marketing officer at website personalisation platform Webeo.

Gay Times Group expanded its executive team and appointed a chief operating officer in George Linehan-Mitchell. With over a decade of experience in the media industry, Linehan-Mitchell was most recently senior vice-president of growth and operations at Refinery29 International.

Edinburgh-based Leith hired a new head of production, Neil Williams, replacing Jemma Goba in the role. The remit has expanded, with production house Tanami joining with Leith’s in-house production team. Williams joins from Havas Lynx where he was head of film for five years.

Consumer data behaviour company ViewersLogic has appointed Simon Moen as head of data analytics. Previously, Moen was a senior data analyst at The7stars.

VoucherCodes.co.uk appointed Darren Sher as its new vice president of product, engineering and data. His most recent role was as group product and engineering director at Reach Plc.

Fran Langdon has been appointed as creative director at PR agency Splendid Collective, after her work leading to Splendid winning the account for Burger King. It marks a promotion for Langdon, who first joined the agency in 2018 and was most recently associate director.

Danny Turnbull, former managing director at Gyro, has joined Manchester agency Galibier as non-executive director and Hannah Dawson has rejoined the agency as account director following a stint in the public sector.

Business development community BD Matters has appointed Anne Harlow as managing director, who joins from The Agency Collective where she was head of sales and partnerships.

Brand suitability company Zefr has hired Emma Lacey as senior vice president, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. Most recently, Lacey was senior director of buyer development and part of the EMEA leadership team at OpenX.