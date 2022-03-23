Shauna Lewis
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Movers and Shakers: BBH, Havas, NYT, McCann, Gay Times, Wonderhood, Zenith and more

Welcome to Campaign's weekly round-up of the hires, departures and promotions across the industry.

Clockwise from top left: Helen Rhodes (left) and Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes; Ailsa Buckley; Emma Lacey; George Linehan-Mitchell
Clockwise from top left: Helen Rhodes (left) and Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes; Ailsa Buckley; Emma Lacey; George Linehan-Mitchell

Bartle Bogle Hegarty has appointed creative director Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes as deputy executive creative director, reporting to executive creative director Helen Rhodes.

McCann Worldgroup has named Fernando Fascioli as UK and Europe president, as well as chairman of Latin America.

Rise at Seven has hired Nick Handley as performance director, as the search-first creative agency moves into paid media and Amazon Marketplace.

Havas Media Group has appointed Ailsa Buckley as chief client officer, with a remit spanning clients across Havas Media, Havas Entertainment and Havas Market.

Wonderhood Studios has hired Ben Edwards and Guy Hobbs as the agency’s first executive creative directors.

Movers & Shakers: McCann, News UK, Adam & Eve/DDB, Iris, Leo Burnett & more

Zenith hired a new group strategy director, Tom Coulson. Coulson joins from Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science, where he was most recently client partner.

In a US-based role, Lisa Ryan Howard will take over from Seb Tomich as head of global advertising at The New York Times Company. It marks a promotion for Howard, who was previously senior vice president and media general manager, NYT, and publisher of T Magazine - the style magazine from NYT.

Chris Ashley-Manns joined Publicis Groupe UK’s B2B agency Octopus as strategy director. He joins with a background in B2B, having previously been chief marketing officer at website personalisation platform Webeo.

Gay Times Group expanded its executive team and appointed a chief operating officer in George Linehan-Mitchell. With over a decade of experience in the media industry, Linehan-Mitchell was most recently senior vice-president of growth and operations at Refinery29 International.

Edinburgh-based Leith hired a new head of production, Neil Williams, replacing Jemma Goba in the role. The remit has expanded, with production house Tanami joining with Leith’s in-house production team. Williams joins from Havas Lynx where he was head of film for five years.

Consumer data behaviour company ViewersLogic has appointed Simon Moen as head of data analytics. Previously, Moen was a senior data analyst at The7stars.

VoucherCodes.co.uk appointed Darren Sher as its new vice president of product, engineering and data. His most recent role was as group product and engineering director at Reach Plc.

Fran Langdon has been appointed as creative director at PR agency Splendid Collective, after her work leading to Splendid winning the account for Burger King. It marks a promotion for Langdon, who first joined the agency in 2018 and was most recently associate director.

Danny Turnbull, former managing director at Gyro, has joined Manchester agency Galibier as non-executive director and Hannah Dawson has rejoined the agency as account director following a stint in the public sector.

Business development community BD Matters has appointed Anne Harlow as managing director, who joins from The Agency Collective where she was head of sales and partnerships.

Brand suitability company Zefr has hired Emma Lacey as senior vice president, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. Most recently, Lacey was senior director of buyer development and part of the EMEA leadership team at OpenX.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022
Things to inspire and inform #2

Things to inspire and inform #2

Promoted

March 18, 2022
How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

Promoted

March 17, 2022