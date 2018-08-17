Movers and shakers: BBH, Lida, Karmarama, Microsoft and more

Ian Heartfield: promoted to chief creative officer, Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Ian Heartfield has been promoted from joint executive creative director to chief creative officer of Bartle Bogle Hegarty in a move that sees the other joint ECD, Anthony Austin, leave the agency.



Matthew Heath has quit as chairman of Lida after 14 years in order to take a chief marketing officer position at an undisclosed client. His departure comes two months after the resignation of chief executive Victoria Fox – a move which threw Heath’s future at the agency into question. Heath said his new role would be announced shortly and his departure leaves Lida with a leadership vacuum.



Karmarama has hired James Pool as managing partner. Pool is a former managing partner at DLKW Lowe and was most recently global category director at Mullen Lowe London, working on Unilever’s homecare brands.

Microsoft UK has promoted former director of small and medium businesses Paul Bolt to chief marketing officer. He succeeds Scott Allen, who is taking up an international marketing role based in the UK. At the same time commercial marketing director Helen Tupper is leaving to focus on her career development side project, Amazing If. Paul Davies remains as consumer marketing director.

WPP digital agency Syzygy has appointed Phil Stelter as chief media officer. He takes on the position in addition to his continuing role as UK managing director. He will be responsible for increasing international collaboration, better integrating the media proposition, and enabling cross-sell of those capabilities across the Syzygy group, as well as into WPP. He will report directly to chief executive Lars Lehne.



John Ayling & Associates has appointed two new directors to the board, Jonathan Newton and Nick Smith. Newton joined the company in 2000 and is responsible for all non-broadcast media. Smith joined JAA in 2004 and has responsibilities for the agency’s digital product.

Wunderman has hired James Irvine as managing partner. Irvine moves from VCCP Kin where he was head of account management.Karl Marsden, one of the founders of Shortlist, is joining the specialist youth social publisher The Hook as chairman. He has previously worked as Time Inc, MGN, News UK and Contagious.