Movers and Shakers: BBH, MediaCom, Evening Standard, WPP and more

Ian Heartfield, chief creative officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, is quitting the company to join Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding as creative partner in their new venture. Heartfield will take an equal equity stake in the new agency alongside Murphy and Golding.

MediaCom has appointed Stef Calcraft, a co-founder of Mother and former UK and Ireland executive chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network, to the global role of chief executive, creative transformation.

Mike Soutar, co-founder of ShortList, is taking on the role of chief executive at the Evening Standard. He joins the newspaper on 7 October in what it says is a newly created position.

WPP has hired John Rogers, a veteran of Sainsbury’s financial operations, to succeed its retiring group finance director Paul Richardson. He will join WPP as chief financial officer in early 2020 and leaves Sainsbury’s on 31 October.

Colin Gottlieb, the former Omnicom media chief, has joined LadBible Group as a strategic board advisor amid the digital publisher's drive to turn digital "pennies" into "pounds".

McCann London has recruited Jessica Tamsedge as managing director, replacing Sheryl Marjoram, who became chief executive earlier this year. Tamsedge jones from Grey London, where she was joint head of account leadership.

Iris has promoted creative duo Henry Scotland and Rachid Ahouiyek to joint executive creative directors. They will work alongside London executive creative director David Prideaux.

Forever Beta London has named creative veteran Rooney Carruthers executive chair, just weeks after hiring Paulo Areas as chief creative officer and partner.

John Lewis Partnership has confirmed that it will merge the marketing departments of John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners, announcing that Paula Nickolds will become executive director of brand.

Pelle Sjoenell, worldwide chief creative officer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, is leaving the agency after 12 years to join video-game developer Activision Blizzard as chief creative officer.

Channel 4 has appointed MTV digital director Matt Risley as head of its new Digital Content Unit, which will be based at the broadcaster's new national headquarters in Leeds that officially launches next month. Meanwhile, 4Sales will establish a commercial division within the DCU and Channel 4 has appointed Matt Ford, former commercial director of Unilad, to lead the division.

Saatchi & Saatchi London has poached Sarah Jenkins, chief marketing officer at Grey London, to be its new managing director, replacing Larissa Vince.

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Grey London, is leaving after a decade to take the same role at Havas London.

Wunderman Thompson has poached Publicis Sapient’s Neil Dawson to be global chief strategy officer. Dawson will report to global chief executive Mel Edwards in the newly created role and be based in London when he starts on 11 November.

Former Creative Review editor Patrick Burgoyne has been appointed chief executive of D&AD, succeeding Tim Lindsay, who became chairman earlier this year. D&AD has also announced the appointment of Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, as president. Stanners succeeds Harriet Devoy, creative director at Apple.

Content production company Wisebuddah has announced the formation of a stand-alone audio-only production company called Listen Entertainment. Listen will be headed by Wisebuddah's head of content, Adam Uytman, as director of content; head of business development Josh Adley as director of commercial and client relations; and managing director Tim Hammond as executive director. Wisebuddah founder Mark Goodier becomes chair of the Listen board.

TBWA\London has appointed Chris Herbet-Lo as strategy director. He previously held the same title at the7stars.

Isobel has hired Lance Boreham and Tom Dyson as a creative duo. Dyson was previously at Lucky Generals and Boreham was at BBH London.

Cloud business UKFast has recruited Nolan Hough as chief marketing officer. Hough was previously managing director of Manchester Airport Group's technology division, Mag-O.

Business-to-business agency Napier has hired Claire Davis and Hayden Reader as account manager and marketing specialist respectively.