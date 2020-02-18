Movers and Shakers: BBH, Spark Foundry, Bloomberg, RBS, John Brown Media

Remco Graham has joined Bartle Bogle Hegarty London as a creative director, following his departure from Now in August 2019. He will be responsible for the Barclays account, which BBH retained in a review last year, extending its 17-year relationship with the bank.

Spark Foundry has appointed Marcos Angelides, managing partner of strategy at OMD, UK chief innovation officer and head of strategy. Angelides, who is leaving OMD after five years, replaces Anthony Swede, who held the role of chief strategy officer at Blue 449 until the end of last year, when the agency was merged into Spark Foundry by Publicis Media.

Bloomberg Media Group has hired Duncan Chater, former global vice-president at Hearst Digital Media, as European head of sales. Chater, who left Hearst last autumn after 19 years amid a restructure, will be based in London when he starts at Bloomberg on 24 February.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group chief marketing officer David Wheldon will retire at the end of March when the bank rebrands as NatWest Group. Wheldon joined the business in 2015 and has worked with the executive team to turn around the company after years of losses and a bailout by the UK government in 2008.

Dentsu Aegis Network has named Rowan Manning chief executive of its content marketing agency John Brown Media. Manning previously spent 15 years at creative content shop SevenC3, becoming chief executive in April 2018. She replaces Andrew Hirsch, who left John Brown after a 28-year career.

Oliver Dowden has replaced Nicky Morgan as the new culture secretary, becoming the eighth person to hold the position in six years. Dowden had been paymaster general and Cabinet Office minister since July 2019 and parliamentary secretary at the Cabinet Office from January 2018.

Effie UK has appointed 17 senior figures from advertising and marketing to its inaugural UK council. Chaired by Anomaly global chief executive Karina Wilsher, it also includes Facebook’s Nick Baughan, WPP’s Lindsay Pattison, Saatchi & Saatchi’s Magnus Djaba, Engine’s Ete Davies, Havas London’s Xavier Rees, Omnicom Retail Group’s Sophie Daranyi and Droga5 London’s Dylan Williams.

From the brand side, the council includes Unilever’s Aline Santos, Google’s David Benson, Eve Sleep’s Cheryl Calverley, Diageo’s Andrew Geoghegan and Boots’ Helen Normoyle.

Engine has chosen William Lidstone as chief growth officer. He joins from Publicis Groupe, where he was global client lead on McDonald's across 29 markets. Before that, Lidstone was global chief marketing officer at Razorfish.

Influencer marketing agency Takumi has picked Mary Keane-Dawson as group chief executive. A former managing director of Neo@Ogilvy and co-founder of Truth Data Cloud, Keane-Dawson began working with Takumi in October as a non-executive director.

VMLY&R has appointed Metzti Bryan-Fasano as operations director. She joins from BBC Creative, where she had been head of project management since 2017.

Starbucks has named Brady Brewer, senior vice-president, digital customer experience, as its next chief marketing officer. He will succeed Matthew Ryan, who will leave next month after less than two years in the role, following five as global chief strategy officer.

Jungle Creations has appointed James Wigley as its first chief commercial officer. He was co-founder of wellness brand The Wild Together and was previously general manager at Joe Media.

Krow has picked Annie Fox as deputy executive creative director. She was previously creative director at Digitas UK and was named in 2018 by Campaign and Creative Equals as a future creative leader.

Havas Media has hired Amanda Conner as managing partner. Conner joins from Wavemaker, where she spent two years as client director, leading the Vodafone, Purplebricks and William Hill accounts.

Payment-technology company Flatfair has chosen Elisabeth Yates as head of marketing. She was previously senior strategy manager (online gaming) at William Hill and is a former marketing campaign manager at Google.

S4 Capital-owned MightyHive has recruited Julien Coquet as head of analytics, EMEA. He was previously product manager and evangelist at Paris-based Hub’Scan.

Stink Films has promoted head of production Andrew Levene to managing director of its London office. He joined Stink in 2012 as a producer.

Barter agency Astus UK has promoted head of client services Matthew Herbert to commercial director. He joined the business in June 2010 as client director.