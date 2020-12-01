Movers and Shakers: Boots, Dentsu, MullenLowe, eBay, Amplify, The Gate, Alchemists

Amanda Morrissey, former chief executive of Publicis Media UK, has been hired by Dentsu International to lead Vizeum and iProspect as the two agencies prepare to merge. Morrisey has joined Dentsu from Unlimited Group, where she had taken up a newly created role last year as chief client officer. Her new job assumes duties handled by Ruth Stubbs, who left as global president of iProspect one year ago to join WPP’s Wavemaker.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB, is taking up the same role at Boots UK. Markey, who leaves TSB after three years, will report to Vineet Mehra, senior vice-president, global chief marketing officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Markey takes over from Helen Normoyle, who has left Boots after three years as marketing director. Adam Zavalis, vice-president, brand and marketing communications director, has also left to return to Aldi as director for global business coordination. Zavalis joined Boots from Aldi in 2019.

Ewan Paterson, founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty Sport, is joining MullenLowe Group UK as its first group chief creative officer. He will work alongside group chief executive Jeremy Hine and group chief strategy officer Ayesha Walawalkar to complete the management line-up. Paterson takes over from Jose Miguel Sokoloff, who has been overseeing creative output in London alongside his global CCO role since 2017. Sokoloff will remain in his global post.

EBay has appointed Eve Williams, previously global brand experience director at Asos, as UK chief marketing officer. She joins after seven years at the online fashion retailer and succeeds former CMO Gareth Jones, who left the business in March after five years to become CMO at Farfetch.

Amplify has restructured its UK management team as its leaders, including founder Jonathan Emmins, turn their focus to group and global opportunities across the US and Australia. The UK team will now be led by head of content Alex Wilson, head of production Richie Gage, head of strategy Sophy Vanner Critoph and Zoe Lewis, who has been promoted to head of client services from head of live.

The Gate has hired Rob Bovington and Stephen Webley as creative directors. They join after almost five years at J Walter Thompson and Wunderman Thompson, where they worked with Lucas Peon, who joined The Gate a year ago as executive creative director. They have also had stints at Adam & Eve/DDB, DKLW Lowe and Possible, and have created work for the likes of Budweiser, Johnson & Johnson, Volkswagen and Unilever.

Alchemists has recruited Virgin Atlantic’s Anna Gregori as its first programme director. She will join in January after almost a decade at the airline, where she has been senior channel and product marketing manager since April 2019. In her new position, Gregori will lead Alchemists’ delivery team and manage client consultations, focused on global agency consolidation, internal ways of working and stakeholder alignment.

Aki Mandhar has joined The Athletic to run the online subscription magazine's business in the UK. She joined as general manager UK in July after nearly three years as chief operating officer at The Telegraph. She had previously spent a decade in senior roles at MediaCom and was managing director of OMD UK for two years before leaving for The Telegraph in 2017.

Marketing compliance specialist Firm Decisions has enlisted James Stroude as global health of operations. He was previously chief financial officer at WPP Health Practice and has also been a finance director at Mindshare and Ogilvy & Mather.

The Creative Engagement Group has promoted Mark Gass from executive creative director to group creative innovation officer. He has been at the agency since 2008, when he joined from TBWA.