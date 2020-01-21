Movers and Shakers: Brainlabs, M&C Saatchi, Twitch, DAN, BBC, Essence

Matt Adams has quit as UK and Ireland chief executive of Havas Media Group to become global managing director of digital marketing agency Brainlabs. Adams has spent nearly three-and-a-half years at Havas and previously worked at Dentsu Aegis Network’s iProspect and WPP’s MEC (now Wavemaker). He helped to turn around Havas' media division after a period of instability in the UK.

M&C Saatchi UK Group has appointed Camilla Kemp as chief executive and Ben Golik as chief creative officer of the expanded M&C Saatchi ad agency, after the group’s customer engagement shop Lida was merged into it. Kemp was previously group managing director of M&C Saatchi, while Golik was chief creative officer at Lida.

Lida chief executive Jonathan Goodman and M&C Saatchi managing director Tom Firth will remain part of the leadership team in roles yet to be confirmed.

Dom Moira and Kieron Roe, creative directors at M&C Saatchi, have left the agency. The pair joined five years ago as part of the shop's acquisition of Lean Mean Fighting Machine. Moira and Roe ran the Financial Conduct Authority payment protection insurance, Coca-Cola Premier League and Department for Education apprenticeships accounts. The duo said they intend to take a short career break before deciding on their next move.

Twitch, the online streaming service for the gaming community that is owned by Amazon, has poached Facebook’s Damian Burns to become its first EMEA managing director. Burns is leaving Facebook, where it is senior director of gaming EMEA, after five years.

Vizeum global president and co-founder Thomas Le Thierry has been promoted to EMEA chief executive, media, of Dentsu Aegis Network. Reporting to Peter Huijboom, global chief executive, media and global clients, and Giulio Malegori, EMEA chief executive, Le Thierry will remain in his current role until March.

The BBC has hired Microsoft's Paul Davies as director of marketing and audiences for content, radio and education. Davies leaves Microsoft in March after more than 12 years in senior marketing roles at the tech company, the past three as UK consumer marketing director.

Publicis Sapient has named Karin Giefer and Quinnton Harris senior vice-president, experience, and global creative director, experience, respectively. Giefer is credited as an expert in data and artificial intelligence, and previously held positions at McKinsey & Company, Frog Design and Wieden & Kennedy in Portland and New York. Harris joins from Blavity, the Los Angeles internet media company.

Jan Gooding, former global inclusion director at Aviva, has joined brand-purpose agency Given as non-executive chair. She takes over from Clare Fuller, who had been in the position since 2015 and has stepped down for health reasons.

Group M data and measurement agency Essence has promoted Ali Reed, senior vice-president, head of client services, to UK managing director. Reed will report to EMEA chief executive Tim Irwin in the newly created role.

M/SIX has chosen Anthony Swede as EMEA head of strategy and Rachael Lake as UK head of strategy. Swede was formerly chief strategy officer at Blue 449, while Lake was strategy director at Manning Gottlieb OMD. Meanwhile, Simon Foster has been promoted from interim client lead to head of analytics.

Leagas Delaney has enlisted Havas Helia’s Gareth Davies to be its managing director. He will oversee the UK office and report directly to chief executive Fergus Hay. Davies spent 12 years at Havas, the last year of which he was managing partner at Havas Helia.

Meanwhile, Leagas Delaney has also hired Sarah Glover, creative director at VMLY&R, in the same role. Glover will form a partnership with fellow creative director Lucy Collier, who joined the agency in June.

A quartet of UK adland figures have launched an agency called 2050 London. The founders are Adam Morrison, former business leader at Saatchi & Saatchi London; Ben Tan, former head of strategy at Proximity London; and creative duo Adam Chiappe and Matt Saunby, who have worked at agencies including Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Forever Beta and TBWA\London. It is named after the year 2050, which Morrison said had "become a deadline for great change" in the world.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles marque Maserati has appointed Nike’s Paolo Tubito as chief marketing officer. Tubito has been at the sportswear brand for 21 years, the past four as vice-president marketing for Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Lucky Generals has chosen Ruth Chadwick as strategy director. She was previously a freelance strategist at wellness tech brand Headspace and, before that, deputy head of strategy at Grey London.

Keko London has appointed Roy Cohen as executive creative director. He was previously global creative director at McCann Worldgroup.

Channel 4 has picked Miketta Lane as head of production and operations at in-house agency 4Creative. Reporting to chief marketing officer Zaid Al-Qassab, Lane will be responsible for the production and financial control of 4Creative’s on-air and off-air campaigns, as well as managing relationships with external suppliers. She will also help run Channel 4’s new Digital Creative Unit, based in Leeds.

We Are Social has promoted Gareth Leeding to executive creative director. Joining in 2012, he was the first creative hired by the agency and was most recently group creative director.

72andSunny Amsterdam has elevated Rey Andrade to executive creative director. Andrade joins the leadership team alongside Stephanie Feeney, executive strategy director and partner, and executive creative director and partner Carlo Cavallone. Alongside Cavallone, Andrade will oversee the creative talent and output at 72andSunny’s Amsterdam office.

Generation Media has appointed Tamara Strange as director of client servicing. She was previously director of client services at Spin Brands. The agency has also promoted Greta Bisetto-Donelan from associate director to director of content distribution.

Digital agency Syzygy has promoted director of operations Matt Brown to director of media, and client and delivery partner Matt Wills to director of design and build.

Rogue has added director Joe Connor to its roster. Connor’s ads for Land Rover, Nike, Puma and Volvo have been shortlisted at Cannes Lions, D&AD and the British Arrows. He is the co-founder and artistic director of visual-theatre company Parrot in the Tank and has directed fashion films for Paul Smith and music videos for artists including Coldplay, Sam Smith and Paul Weller.

Comedy writer and director Lucy Forbes has signed to Smuggler for worldwide representation. The London-based filmmaker is known for her coming-of-age dark comedy In My Skin on the BBC, as well as helming series two of Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World. She has also directed campaigns for brands including Asda, Carphone Warehouse, Comic Relief and Oreo.

Director Trey Edwards has joined Academy for representation in the UK and Europe. His acclaimed film Waves was released in the UK this month and he was nominated for a Rising Star Bafta.

Sydney-based director Hamish Rothwell has returned to Rattling Stick for UK representation. The award-winning director has shot ads for brands including Aldi, Budget Direct, Hyundai and Toyota.

Iain Jacob, former chief executive of Publicis Media EMEA, has been appointed chairman of Wooshi, a provider of video content production solutions. He adds that to his portfolio of non-executive roles, including chair of UKOM and Cinema First.

Publicis Media UK has appointed Dentsu Aegis Network's Mandy Rayment to be its director of communications. She fills a vacancy left by Rupert Smith, who joined Newsworks last September.