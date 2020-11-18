Movers and Shakers: C4, Bountiful Cow, Purplebricks, Specsavers, Guardian, Rapp

Henry Daglish, the founder of Bountiful Cow, has stepped down from the media agency that he set up with backing from the7stars. Daglish quit as managing director of Arena Media, a subsidiary of Havas, to set up Bountiful Cow in 2016. His decision to leave the business is a surprise, and it is not known what he plans to do next.

Matt Salmon is leaving Channel 4 after eight years, having led the broadcaster’s commercial operation on an interim basis this year during the coronavirus pandemic. He has decided to leave at the end of 2020, following a handover period, as Verica Djurdjevic, the former PHD UK chief executive, takes the reins as chief revenue officer of Channel 4.

Online estate agent Purplebricks has appointed Ben Carter, global director of restaurants and strategic partnerships at Just Eat, as chief marketing officer. Carter joins after five years at the food delivery platform, the first three and a half of which he was UK marketing director. At Purplebricks he succeeds Ed Hughes, who left the brand after four years in July and founded a marketing and sponsorship consultancy, Doubloon.

Katherine Whitton, global chief marketing officer at Specsavers, is leaving the business in April. The company said that Whitton, who will have been at the opticians brand for three years by the time she departs, is making the move to return to the UK from Guernsey, where the role is based. Specsavers is seeking a replacement.

Nick Hewat, commercial director at Guardian News & Media, and Natasha Murray, director of client partnerships at the newspaper, are leaving the business. Hewat ends a seven-year stint at the Guardian during which time he has been in charge of the sales teams and the newspaper's commercial direction. Murray has been at the Guardian for more than three years, having joined from Havas Media. They are both set to depart at the end of the year.

Rapp has rebranded its strategic consulting offer as the experience team, and promoted head of strategy Caroline Parkes to lead the division in the new role of chief experience officer. Parkes joined the Omnicom agency in 2018 from ColourPop Marketing, where she was founder.

Brainlabs has appointed Will Francis as head of data science UK. He was previously associate director, product data science at Essence.

Two former Facebook and Instagram employees have launched a collective aimed at growing digital businesses into global brands. Deft is founded by Niran Vinod and Ian Crocombe. Vinod was previously creative lead at Facebook and Instagram for fashion and luxury clients, including Asos, Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger, while Crocombe was the former director of Facebook Creative Shop for global clients.

Amy Kean, who was previously global head of strategic innovation at Starcom, has launched boutique advisory firm Six Things Impossible. She describes the start-up, which specialises in sociological insight for brands and agencies, as a "creative and culture company for tomorrow".

Tinder’s chief marketing officer, Jenny Campbell, has left the dating app for a role as CMO at Kate Spade New York. Campbell joined Tinder in 2018 and was previously managing director at 72andSunny Los Angeles. In her new position at Kate Spade, Campbell will report to chief executive Liz Fraser.

Jane Walsh, managing director at Seen Group, has been promoted to chief executive of the global Seen Group business. Walsh joined the company in 2012 as a senior account director, before which she held positions at L’Oréal Group and Estée Lauder Companies.

The 10 Group has appointed James Myers as chief commercial officer. He was previously a freelance consultant, and spent 13 years at TVC Group where he was managing director until 2015.