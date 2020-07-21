Movers and Shakers: Campaign, Diageo, And Rising, Snapchat, MullenLowe

Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, is leaving the brand after more than two decades as part of a restructure at parent company Haymarket as it adjusts to the challenges of coronavirus.

Anna Arnell is stepping down from her role as creative partner at And Rising after more than a decade to pursue a career as a scriptwriter. And Rising has no plans to replace her. Arnell will continue to consult for the agency on a project basis.

Amrit Thomas, Diageo’s chief marketing officer for Europe, has left the business as part of a restructure of the operating model. The company has moved from a single, central market structure to a regional market model with five standalone markets: Great Britain; Ireland; Northern Europe; Southern Europe; and Eastern Europe plus Turkey.

Anita Robinson has become marketing and innovation director for Great Britain at Diageo as part of the changes that led to Thomas’ departure. Robinson had been European category director for vodka, gin and rum since 2016. She has worked at Diageo since 2008, when she joined as marketing director for vodka brand Smirnoff.

Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Nick McCarthy to lead its Global Technology Alliances for the EMEA region. McCarthy joined DAN-owned agency Merkle in 2017 as senior vice-president EMEA Data Solutions. The new Technology Alliances team will aim to create more integrated and scaled opportunities for advertisers and help them deliver a customer experience across all the interactions a person has with a brand.

Ad industry veteran Leo Macias is joining Snapchat to be its head of global creative. Macias will lead Snap’s creative team, covering brand, consumer and business marketing efforts globally. He will report to Snap’s CMO, Kenny Mitchell, who joined the popular teen/Gen Z social platform from McDonald’s in 2019.

Charlotte Mulley, global strategy director at Ogilvy, has joined MullenLowe as head of planning. The agency has also hired Fran Miles, group strategy director at Anomaly, as strategy director. It follows the promotion of Ayesha Walawalkar to MullenLowe Group UK chief strategy officer.

Generation Media has appointed Felix Lewis as associate director of digital. He joins from AMS Media Group where he has worked for the past five years, most recently as digital controller.

Good Agency has promoted client services director Nilesha Chauvet to managing director. Chauvet joined the agency in April 2019 from The & Partnership, where she was European business director.