Movers and Shakers: Centrica, John Lewis, McDonald's, DDB, Alchemists

The John Lewis Partnership has appoined Pippa Wicks as executive director for John Lewis & Partners. Wicks, currently deputy chief executive at Co-op Group, joins in August.

She succeeds former John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolds, who had been set to move in March to the new role of executive director of brand across both John Lewis and Waitrose, with her former position abolished. It was announced in January that Nickolds would leave the business instead and later the organisation made the decision to reinstate separate director roles for the two brands.

Gareth Helm is leaving McDonald’s just over a year after joining as chief marketing officer and will not be replaced. Michelle Graham-Clare, previously one of two marketing directors along with Ben Fox, was promoted to vice-president, marketing (menu) and food development, in September last year.

Margaret Jobling, group chief marketing officer at British Gas owner Centrica, is departing the company as part of a restructure that will involve 5,000 job cuts as Centrica seeks to "create a simpler, leaner group".

Alex Hesz, group chief strategy officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, is taking on the additional role of chief strategy officer for DDB EMEA and will join DDB’s global executive leadership team.

Henry Wisdom, a former consultant at Oystercatchers, is set to join Alchemists. He is leaving his role as group procurement category manager – marketing services at KP owner Intersnack, which he joined from Oystercatchers in 2018.

Muddy Stilettos, billed as the UK’s number-one lifestyle website for cosmopolitan women outside London, has named Kerry Yates as marketing director. She joins from Warner Bros, where she was head of brand and communications for Harry Potter’s Wizarding World.

Outsider has signed British director Courtney Phillips for UK commercial representation. Phillips has shot music videos for artists such as Bastille, Rita Ora, Kacey Musgraves and Khalid, and directed ads for brands including Bacardi, the BBC, KFC, Puma and Trainline.

Bountiful Cow has hired Pierre Paoli as digital strategy director. He joins from Switchcraft, where he was head of marketing.