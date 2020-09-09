Movers and Shakers: Channel 4, Dark Horses, Karmarama, Reach, Merkle, HSBC

Channel 4 has appointed Veriça Djurdjevic, chief executive of PHD UK, to become the broadcaster’s new chief revenue officer. Djurdjevic will join Channel 4 in the newly created role in November. She succeeds Jonathan Allan as the company’s sales chief. Allan was appointed chief operating officer in January.

Melissa Robertson has joined Dark Horses as the sports creative agency’s first chief executive, with founder Simon Dent stepping down as managing director. Reporting to chairman Andy Nairn, Robertson – a former founding partner at Now – will be responsible for continuing the agency’s growth alongside creative partner Steve Howell and strategy director Matt Readman.

Karmarama has promoted executive strategy director Will Hodge to chief strategy officer to replace Sid McGrath, who is leaving the agency after 14 years. Hodge originally joined as planning director in 2012 from Glue Isobar.

The agency has also hired Grace Francis as chief experience officer. She joins from fellow Accenture Interactive agency Droga5, where she held the same role, and will continue to work closely with other companies within Accenture Interactive, including Droga5.

Reach has promoted Piers North from group digital director to chief revenue officer. He has been covering the role on an acting basis since July, and replaces Andy Atkinson, who has left the company.

Merkle UK has appointed James Griffiths as vice-president, client partner. Griffiths joins from VCCP, which he started at in February this year as managing partner. He previously spent 15 years working at Rapp, rising to UK client service director.

Merkle has also hired Soizic Sycamore as client partner, senior director. She was previously managing partner at Wunderman Thompson.

HSBC has promoted head of marketing Chris Pitt to the role of chief executive at its online bank First Direct. He replaces Joe Gordon, who left in May after three years in the role to become head of retail banking at Heyman. Pitt joined HSBC in 2014 from Tesco Bank.

EBay’s global chief marketing officer Suzy Deering is leaving the company, she announced on LinkedIn. She will remain in post until mid-October. She joined eBay in 2015 from Moxie, where she was chief executive.

Glasgow-based social media agency Hydrogen has appointed Darren Forsyth as creative director. He joins from Oliver where he was design team manager and senior account manager.

Generation Media has hired Charlotte Brehaut as entertainment specialist. Brehaut was previously a freelance reporter and producer working on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, and has been a producer for ITN and Sky.

We Are Pi has hired Anita Tobit as a senior creative. A native of India, Tobit has spent the past five years at Wieden & Kennedy’s Delhi, Tokyo and Amsterdam offices, where she worked on brands including Nike, Facebook, Corona, Airbnb, Montblanc, Harlan + Holden and Indigo Airlines. She joins We Are Pi as it builds its creative team after winning global creative lead account duties for Just East Takeaway.com, Intersport, Desigual and Quintet private bank.

Mei-Ling Rider, former global head of media and audience marketing at Red Bull, has joined Berlin-based Esports company G2 Esports as its first marketing director.

Propellernet has hired Deep Khatkar as chief financial officer and Georgie Monaghan as sales and marketing director. Khatkar was at Freuds from 2013 to 2018, for the past two years as partner and CFO, and has since worked as an independent consultant. Monaghan was previously marketing manager at Travel Places.

MediaSense has added a trio of recruits, all of whom previously worked at Accenture: Aparna Potdar joins as head of operations, Nicola Poynter as head of products and Julian Smith as business director.

Geometry has promoted Will Good from chief growth officer EMEA to the newly created role of global head of business development, reporting to global chief executive Beth Ann Kaminkow.

Pernod Ricard UK has promoted Lucy Bearman from brand director gins, wines, Champagne and Cognac to wine portfolio director. She joined the company in 2012 as head of marketing.

Wild Card London is merging with Bristol and Truro-based Wild West under the Wild Card name, with Georgie Upton, previously managing director of Wild West, taking on the role of group MD. The MD of Wild Card London, Richard Medley, is moving into a part-time role as creative and strategy director.

Independent visual content studio Coffee & TV has promoted senior artists Martin Allan and Steve Waugh to creative directors.