Movers and Shakers: Channel 4, Wavemaker, NCA, Dentsu, Neverland, VCCP and more

Wavemaker UK has hired former Lucky Generals CEO Katie Lee as its chief growth officer. Lee left Lucky Generals in January last year to become CEO of mental wellbeing app, Clementine.

Dentsu-owned Carat has appointed two senior strategy partners, Maro Mouameletzi and Bram Meuleman. Both new roles, Mouameletzi was previously global strategy director at WPP's Mindshare and Meuleman was most recently group strategy director at the7stars.

Dentsu International has hired Nnenna Ilomechina as global chief operating officer to succeed Neil Gissler upon his retirement. Ilomechina joins from Accenture Strategy, where she was managing director, UK and Ireland CMT (communications, media, tech) strategy lead.

Dentsu UK and Ireland joined in with the appointment frenzy, recruiting Mark Hughes as COO, media. Hughes was formerly at Dentsu-owned agency Carat UK as joint interim chief executive.

Atomic London creative partner Dave Henderson has left the agency after five years, working his notice until May. His departure came after conversations with CEO Jon Goulding about the agency’s future. It was decided Henderson would "step back and allow others to carry the baton".

VCCP has promoted creative directors Jonny Parker and Chris Birch to succeed Darren Bailes as joint ECDs of its London agency. VCCP has also appointed two creative directors: Kimberley Gill, formerly creative director and partner at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, and promoting VCCP’s Caroline Rawlings from associate creative director.

Mail Metro Media has promoted Dominic Williams to the new role of chief revenue officer, formerly executive director, advertising. His new role will encompass all digital and print titles, whereas his previous role covered digital.

Customer relationship agency MRM has appointed Rikke Wichmann-Bruun as managing director. She was formerly UK group managing director at Oliver.

New Commercial Arts has hired Jessica Pacey and Alicia Job as a creative team. Pacey and Job had worked as creatives at Engine Creative since 2019.

Sports agency Homeground has recruited Gabi Mostert as creative director. Mostert was formerly a creative director at Iris.

Neverland has hired BBH London’s strategy director Laura Kinzett in the same role.

Channel 4 has appointed Lambros Charalambous as deputy executive creative director of its creative in-house agency, 4Creative.

Brand and design consultancy StormBrands has hired Katie Spencer as strategy director. Spencer previously held the role of lead brand strategist at Quantum.

Business transformation specialist The Storytellers has hired Marcus Iles to the new role of chief creative officer. Iles joins from Indicia Worldwide, where he was global creative executive director.

MediaVision has made two new senior hires. Natalie Bell joins as the agency’s first head of people, after working at Major Players as HR and people director for over five years. Emma Strong joins as a new strategic client lead from Blend2B, where she was an account director.

Creative agency Rise at Seven has appointed former Reprise SEO director, Tasha Amponsah-Antwito as its own head of SEO.

Brand transformation company Landor and Fitch appointed Jane Bloomfield as its new chief marketing officer. Bloomfield was most recently chief growth officer at Kantar UK.

Octopus, Publicis Groupe UK’s B2B agency, has appointed Chris Ashley-Manns as strategy director. Ashley-Manns joins from Webeo, where he was CMO.

Dentsumcgarrybowen has hired its first chief production officer Susie Innes, Innes had previously freelanced as head of production for the agency and as a production consultant for AML Group.

Stein IAS has promoted Craig Duxbury to global chief client officer, Duxbury was previously the agency’s president, client services.

20something has promoted Frances Docx to strategy partner. Docx joined the agency in January 2020 as strategy director after working at M&C Saatchi London as a senior planner.