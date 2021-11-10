Movers & Shakers: Channel 4, Wunderman, MediaCom, VCCP, McCann and more

Channel 4 has bolstered its sales team as part of a leadership restructure. Victoria Appleby has been appointed as head of sales in London while Fatima Dowlet has joined as sales proposition partner.

Stephen Allan, the former global chief executive of WPP’s MediaCom, has joined Brainlabs as executive chairman and become a “significant” shareholder, in a sign of founder Daniel Gilbert’s “ambitious” expansion plans for the independent digital media agency.

Wunderman Thompson has named Katy Ryman in the new role of global client partner, where she will be responsible for the agency’s customer relationship management clients. The WPP-owned agency also appointed Sufia Parkar as its EMEA inclusion and diversity director.

VCCP CX, the customer experience arm at VCCP, has hired Jakes Lamprecht as head of technology and Ellen Thatcher as its new business director.

Jill Kluge, chief marketing officer of hotel chain Mandarin Oriental, has stepped down after three decades at the global hotel group.

McCann UK has appointed James Bagan as strategy director for its Birmingham operation. He joins from VCCP, where he was a senior planner.

Leagas Delaney has added to its leadership team, with Alice Schaffer appointed as strategy partner and Emily Sathianathan as business development director. Schaffer was formerly a strategy partner at Wunderman Thompson and Sathianathan joins from retail and brand activation agency tbk, where she also held the position of business development director.

Digital creative agency, Anything, has hired Leanda Falcon as client services director. Falcon has previously held positions at Reading Room, Love Creative, and Kellogg.

MediaCom has named Adrian Walcott as its first external board advisor. He will work with the leadership team on decoding culture, inclusion and business transformation.

AdForm has added Barbara Daliri Freyduni to its board of directors. Currently chief growth officer at cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp, she has previously worked on the European growth strategies for Microsoft, Netflix and Google.

360º Marketing & Communications CEO and founder Alvaro Alés has moved to the role of marketing and communications director of manufacturing company Style Group. The appointment comes after Style Group acquired a stake in 360º, following a period as its client.

Unruly has named Grant Bingham as vice-president of international media business development. Bingham was previously head of publisher services at AOL.

Creative agency Smyle has made three internal promotions to its directors' group: head of creative Emma Gardner has become executive design director; head of people experience Charlotte Key is now people experience director and client development director James Howitt has been handed the same title as Key. Paul Woolley, former global president and chief operating officer of the Omnicom network grouping CPM International, was also appointed as chair of the Smyle Group board.

Creative agency Art of the Possible has appointed Alex Pollock to the new role of digital media director. Pollock has previously worked as an independent digital consultant across brands such as Pernod Ricard, Park Hyatt and Mont Blanc.