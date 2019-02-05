Movers and Shakers: CP&B, Mother, MediaCom, Creature, Huge and more

Crispin Porter & Bogusky London has appointed Dave Day as executive creative director. Day is currently joint executive creative director at Pablo, a role he has held since July 2017. Before that, he was a creative director at Wieden & Kennedy handling the Three account, and he has also held the same position at Mother London and WCRS.

Mother has promoted Susan Hosking and Peter Robertson to executive creative directors, international. The duo will work with partners Robert Saville and Michael Wall on international expansion, talent development and growing the Mother brand globally. Their remit will span the agency's international clients in London, New York and Los Angeles.

MediaCom has appointed Jo Rigby, formerly in a similar role at Vizeum, as global head of marketing and new business. She succeeds Vincent Rebeix, who has taken the role of chief operating officer at MediaCom France.

Cinema First, the cross-industry body working to promote UK cinema attendance, has appointed Iain Jacob as chair. Jacob was chief executive of Publicis Media EMEA until he stepped down in April last year.

Creature has expanded its creative department with two new teams. Haley Koehn and Whitney Tam have joined from Sid Lee in Toronto, where they worked on campaigns for Axe, Heineken, Netflix, Samsung and Rethink Breast Cancer. Megan Egan and Poppy Cumming-Spain (known as Megapops) recently graduated from the School of Communication Arts 2.0. Egan was awarded a D&AD scholarship and a further bursary in conjunction with Creative Equals and D&AD in 2017.

Huge has appointed Hari Bajwa and Patrick Lendrum as creative directors and Cátia Oliveira as design director. Bajwa and Lendrum join from AKQA, while Oliveira was a freelance design director at Nike and previously worked at Isobar.



Huge: Oliveira, Lendrum and Bajwa

Lego has appointed Anna Rafferty as vice-president, digital consumer engagement. Currently global digital director at BBC Studios, Rafferty will join Lego on 18 March.

FF Paris has promoted executive creative director Olivier Lefebvre to president and partner. The move brings the Paris office in line with FF’s Shanghai, Los Angeles and New York offices by putting a creative in charge of overall operations.

Rapp UK has appointed Katie Carruthers as creative director and Anthea Goodrick as associate creative director. Carruthers joins from DigitasLBi, while Goodrick is returning to work from maternity leave and previously worked at Lida, Karmarama and ITV Creative. Both Carruthers and Goodrick have been given bespoke contracts designed to support work/life balance.

App store search marketing agency Redbox Mobile has appointed James Salins as chief executive, EMEA. Salins was previously managing director of IronSource Europe. He succeeds chief executive and founder Rory Mudie, who will now focus on growth in the US, Latin America and Asia.

Native ad platform Outbrain has made a series of leadership changes. Managing director of northern Europe, Stephanie Himoff, becomes vice-president of global publishers and platforms. She is replaced by James Milne, who is promoted from his previous role of commercial director. Milne, in turn, is succeeded by Faye Liddle-Moore, formerly head of brand and agency sales. Finally, Richard Chambers has been promoted from head of business development to head of publishers, northern Europe.

Outbrain: Chambers, Himoff, Liddle-Moore and Milne

HeyHuman has appointed John Frood as executive planning director. He was previously head of strategy at Leagas Delaney.

MullenLowe London has appointed Lucy Taylor as new business and marketing director. She was previously head of marketing and new business at VMLY&R and, before that, account partner at Isobel.

Kelkoo Group has promoted Vincent Vaussion to the new position of global partnerships director. He was previously sales director, UK and Ireland.

Video advertising and monetisation platform SpotX has appointed Graeme Lynch as head of demand. He was previously at addressable TV specialist Sorenson Media, where he developed its European Union launch strategy.