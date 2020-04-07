Movers and Shakers: DAN, Eve Sleep, Dreams, easyJet, The Kite Factory

Dentsu has poached Wendy Clark, global chief executive of DDB, to be global chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network in what the company described as a "pivotal hire". Clark will take charge of 42,000 people across all of Dentsu’s operations outside Japan and report to Tim Andree, executive chairman of DAN. Andree has held the dual roles of chairman and CEO since December 2018, when Jerry Buhlmann exited as global CEO.

Cheryl Calverley has been promoted to chief executive of Eve Sleep, the mattress brand she joined as its first chief marketing officer in 2018. She replaces James Sturrock, the former chief executive of Moonpig, who was appointed just three months before Calverley to replace founding chief executive Jas Bagniewski. Calverley will step up on 12 May, at which point Sturrock will become a non-executive director.

Tony Holdway, chief marketing officer at Dreams, has left the bedroom-furniture retailer as part of a restructure of the board as the company deals with a halt to sales at its brick-and-mortar stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. He will not be replaced. Instead, marketing director Simon Moore will now report directly to chief executive Mike Logue.

EasyJet will scrap the position of chief marketing officer when current CMO Lis Blair leaves the airline after eight years. The company said it had decided not to replace the role after Blair announced her decision to leave and that marketing, customer, digital and insight would now report directly to chief commercial officer Robert Carey.

Media performance agency The Kite Factory has promoted client service director James Smith to UK managing director. Smith, who first joined the agency in 2011 as a media assistant, will report to chief executive Robin Trust.

AML Group has hired Dan Wright as senior copywriter. He was previously creative group head at Lida and M&C Saatchi.

Adtech company Adform has named Troels Philip Jensen chief executive, replacing co-founder Gustav Mellentin, who will stay at the company in an active role focused on strategic work. Jensen joins from Swedish software giant Itiviti, where he was chief operating officer.

Amplify has handed Adam Heyhurst the newly created role of head of broadcast. Heyhurst joins after a stint as group head of events at ecommerce company The Hut Group. He worked at the BBC for 10 years, most recently as head of events, leaving the organisation in August 2019.